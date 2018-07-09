Paulinho to rejoin Guangzhou Evergrande 11 months after €40m Barcelona move— 9th July 2018
Brazil midfielder Paulinho has sealed a move back to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande just 11 months after joining Barcelona for €40 million, both clubs have announced.
The former Tottenham man will move to Guangzhou on a loan transfer for one season, which includes a subsequent purchase option for the defending Super League champions.
“FC Barcelona and Guangzhou Evergrande have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Paulinho Bezerra for one season, with a subsequent purchase option for the Chinese club,” a statement on Barcelona’s website read.
“Barca publicly expresses its gratitude to Paulinho for his commitment and dedication and wishes him luck and success in the future.”
A first-choice selection for his country, Paulinho’s move to Barcelona was roundly criticised last summer. However, he finished his lone season at the Camp Nou having played in 49 matches while helping the Blaugrana to La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup crowns.
Previously, Paulinho, who turns 30 on July 25, helped Guangzhou to three consecutive league titles and an Asian Champions League crown during his previous spell in China.
He has also won a Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup title with Brazilian club Corinthians.
At international level, Paulinho has made 55 appearances for Brazil, scoring 13 goals. He played in all five of Brazil’s matches at this World Cup, contributing a goal.
