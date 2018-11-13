Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid left back Marcelo have been dropped for Brazil’s upcoming friendlies in England because of thigh injuries.

Beijing Guoan’s Renato Augusto and Juventus’ Alex Sandro will be their replacements for games against Uruguay in London on Nov. 16 and Cameroon in Milton Keynes on Nov. 20.

Coutinho, who has a left thigh injury, and Marcelo, who injured his right thigh, would have started the games.

Brazil could also lose another starter, Real Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, who has a right ankle injury.

Brazil’s is focusing on the Copa America, which it will host next year.