Ernie Onwumere

Almost 58 years after independence, Nigeria is a country that still struggles to get its fundamentals right. Our distinct nationhood is yet to evolve the way it should, hence the relentless cries for restructuring every now and then. Our national ethos are neither here nor there. And we continue to grapple with the challenge of how to project and present our desired national identity to the world. What do we really stand for among nations as brands? Are we just the ‘Giant of Africa’ in name and fame? Does our chosen ‘eagle’ icon match our potential and reflect our performance? The answers fly in the wind.

Without doubt, we are a great nation of good people. We are also the heartbeat of Africa by the sheer size of our population and resources on the continent. Yet, the dilemma of misrepresentation of who we really are rears its ugly head in almost every aspect of our national life. From culture, religion, politics to education, sports and other socio-economic ramifications, we hardly get the basics right in our national branding. And this often stirs up needless controversies over our national products, projects and initiatives. One such controversy is the one currently swirling around the proposed new national carrier branded as Nigeria Air.

Recently unveiled in London by the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, Nigeria Air is being positioned as a mint-new ‘Proudly Nigerian’ national carrier that Nigeria can flaunt to rival those of other African nations like South African Airways, Kenya Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Egypt Air and so on. Nigeria Air is also being proposed to be run and managed exclusively by private operators.

The capital ownership of the national carrier will reportedly be 95 per cent private held and 5 per cent government owned, according to the minister. The new national airline will also require initial capital of between $150m and $300m, and the Federal Government is said to be seeking a strategic partner to operate the carrier. Planned to begin flying in December this year, the new airline will have a fleet of 30 aircraft and operate 80 routes, half of them international, within four years.