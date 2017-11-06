The Sun News
Latest
6th November 2017 - BPE seeks speedy installation of pre-paid meters
6th November 2017 - Unity Bank lifts 2017 CBN trophy
6th November 2017 - Diamond Bank to sell  W’African operations                                                   
6th November 2017 - Afrimalt introduces new cola drink into Nigerian market                                                   
6th November 2017 - Over 5,000 exhibitors, 12 countries participating at Lagos Trade Fair
6th November 2017 - Exhibitors urge FG to fix power infrastructure
6th November 2017 - Women to accelerate Africa’s socio-economic landscape – AWIEF
6th November 2017 - UNIDO urges FG to create business friendly environment
6th November 2017 - All eyes on new 5 Series at BMW ‘Bimmerfest 2017’
6th November 2017 - Nigerian Breweries takes ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ campaign to FCT
Home / Business / BPE seeks speedy installation of pre-paid meters

BPE seeks speedy installation of pre-paid meters

— 6th November 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has commended the Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. (KEDCO) for its pace in the installation of prepaid meters to customers  within its coverage area of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

The BPE team which was in the state, said  KEDCO had done well in complying with the performance agreement entered into on metering.

The Technical Assistant to the Director General of the Bureau and leader of the delegation, Abdulkadir A. Ahmed, however, expressed fear that the company might not be able meet to up with the 100,000 yearly metering target, considering some existing challenges .

 Ahmed also observed that, there was the need for the Disco to always ensure appropriate billing system, insisting that customers should be served their bills with the approved methodology and at the right time.

He advised that, like other DiScos, KEDCO should intensify its sensitization and customer education campaigns on energy conservation. He also charged them to respond promptly to customer complaints, customer’s tariff category, billing methodology and other issues requiring clarification. In his remarks, KEDCO’s MD/CEO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, appreciated BPE’s consistency in conduction the monitoring exercise. 

Dr. Gwamna disclosed that the company had recorded significant milestone in the areas of meter installation, network expansion and improved operational efficiency, urging that the BPE team should endeavour to visit some of the project sites.  

 

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BPE seeks speedy installation of pre-paid meters

— 6th November 2017

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has commended the Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. (KEDCO) for its pace in the installation of prepaid meters to customers  within its coverage area of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states. The BPE team which was in the state, said  KEDCO had done well in complying with…

  • Unity Bank lifts 2017 CBN trophy

    — 6th November 2017

    Unity Bank Plc has lifted  the trophy of the 31st edition of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Financial Institutions Football League after beating Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)  1-0 at Lafia Stadium,  Nasarawa state. For emerging tops at the competition, Unity Bank got N2million prize money and a trophy as its reward for outperforming…

  • Diamond Bank to sell  W’African operations                                                   

    — 6th November 2017

    By Chinenye Anuforo Diamond Bank Plc  said it is selling its West African banking operations in order to focus on Nigeria’s significant retail opportunity. In line with this move the bank will sell its operations in Benin, Togo, Cote d’Ivoire and Senegal to Manzi Finances S.A., a Cote d’Ivoire-based financial services holding company. Regulatory approvals…

  • Afrimalt introduces new cola drink into Nigerian market                                                   

    — 6th November 2017

    Afrimalt International Limited, Lagos, has launched a new cola drink, Miss Cola, into the Nigerian market. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Dotun Olusi, the new soft drink , which was recently unveiled in London,  aims to appeal to the refreshment needs of many different people across the world. “With Miss…

  • Over 5,000 exhibitors, 12 countries participating at Lagos Trade Fair

    — 6th November 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola Over 5,000 exhibitors from 12 countries are participating in this year’s Lagos International Trade Fair which kicked off last Friday. Out of the 5,000 exhibitors, 3,000 arrived the fair yesterday, while others are expected to arrive within the week. The President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the organiser…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share