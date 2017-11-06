BPE seeks speedy installation of pre-paid meters

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has commended the Kano Electricity Distribution Plc. (KEDCO) for its pace in the installation of prepaid meters to customers within its coverage area of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states.

The BPE team which was in the state, said KEDCO had done well in complying with the performance agreement entered into on metering.

The Technical Assistant to the Director General of the Bureau and leader of the delegation, Abdulkadir A. Ahmed, however, expressed fear that the company might not be able meet to up with the 100,000 yearly metering target, considering some existing challenges .

Ahmed also observed that, there was the need for the Disco to always ensure appropriate billing system, insisting that customers should be served their bills with the approved methodology and at the right time.

He advised that, like other DiScos, KEDCO should intensify its sensitization and customer education campaigns on energy conservation. He also charged them to respond promptly to customer complaints, customer’s tariff category, billing methodology and other issues requiring clarification. In his remarks, KEDCO’s MD/CEO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, appreciated BPE’s consistency in conduction the monitoring exercise.

Dr. Gwamna disclosed that the company had recorded significant milestone in the areas of meter installation, network expansion and improved operational efficiency, urging that the BPE team should endeavour to visit some of the project sites.