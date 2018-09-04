Boys Brigade urged to remain guided by ethics, discipline— 4th September 2018
Segun Adio
Rising from its 56th Annual General Meeting in Bariga, Lagos State, the national leadership of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria has tasked its teeming members to remain guided by the core values of the association and not be involved in any untoward character capable of bringing disrepute to the body.
The charge was given to the delegates for the Lagos conference by National President of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nnamdi Nwosu, while addressing the press.
Sir Nwosu, who admonished members of the association to continue to work closely with the Church they practice from, also urged them to remain law-abiding and respecters of the laws of the land especially as the another general elections draws near in the country.
He also warned members not to use the privilege of the association to get involved in any untoward acts before, during and after the elections.
In his words, “Another General elections are around the corner. You sare therefore encouraged to obtain your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) identify with any party and vote for any candidate of your choice. You are free to contest for any positions if you are qualified.”
Speaking at host of the event, President Lagos State Council of the Boys Brigade, Olusegun Paul Ladega, in his comment, sought for ways to address some of the
challenges associated with the peculiarities of Lagos. He said the Lagos Council had devise structure out of the standard operating manuals to enable it deal with those issues.
READ ALSO: Ogun Customs seizes 6,194 bags of rice, other items
“We have created more battalion councils so that fewer groups of companies can easily reach each other and heave their programmes planned together.”
Arch. Ladega, however, urged members in the state to continue to carry out their assignments without bias and remain undaunted in any circumstance they found themselves, but do their bidding with the utmost fear of God and respect for the laws of the land.
He also urged members of the Boys Brigade to remain committed to the community service which is one of the core mandates of every member of the organisation.
“My talk to you is centered on discipline and following laid-down regulations. We in the Boys Brigade are against bad behaviours in the state and the church.
“All we can assure is that the Boys Brigade members will always be keepers of the law of the land and will always remain disciplined.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
2019: Northern youths endorse Saraki for President30th August 2018
-
-
2019: PFN charges Nigerians on registration, collection of PVCs23rd August 2018
Latest
Boys Brigade urged to remain guided by ethics, discipline— 4th September 2018
Segun Adio Rising from its 56th Annual General Meeting in Bariga, Lagos State, the national leadership of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria has tasked its teeming members to remain guided by the core values of the association and not be involved in any untoward character capable of bringing disrepute to the body. The charge was…
-
Chinese loans not debt traps – Buhari— 4th September 2018
…Says, ‘Nigeria has benefitted over $5bn in projects’ Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected insinuations about the so-called ‘debt trap’ by the Chinese government on developing countries, insisting that Nigeria would be able to re-pay the loans. This is even as he disclosed that Nigeria’s partnership with China through FOCAC has resulted in…
-
Ogun Customs seizes 6,194 bags of rice, other items— 4th September 2018
Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, said the command, in the month of August, intercepted and seized smuggled items with total duty paid value of N382,263,360 million. The prohibited items include 33 vehicles, 6,194 bags of foreign rice, 395 kegs of vegetable oil, 1,954 pairs of used…
-
Google takes Digital Skills for Africa Programme to Sokoto— 4th September 2018
NAN Google Nigeria on Tuesday launched its Google Digital Skills for Africa Programme in Sokoto, starting with 1,000 trainees. The Country Director, Mrs Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, said at the official launch of the programme at the Digital Learning Centre of Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, that the programme would cover other communities in Nigeria. “Google’s Digital…
-
Bafarawa says no president can succeed without ingenuity of Ndigbo— 4th September 2018
NAN Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, has said that nobody can rule Nigeria without tapping the education and business ingenuity of Ndi Igbo. Bafarawa, a two time governor of Sokoto State, made this known when Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi hosted him in Enugu on Tuesday. He was in Enugu to consult and intimate…
-
Entertainment
Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani— 4th September 2018
Christy Anyanwu Irene Eribo-Ani, who was crowned ‘Ebony Queen 1 of UK’ in 2016, recently became the brand ambassador for Ankara Meets Adire Festival (AMAF), an event taking place September 2 in London. She is a multiple award winner in skills empowerment and the CEO of Irensmart Limited and Irensmartconcept Charity. Eribo-Ani’s creativity and flair…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Book Party: CORA unveils NLNG playwrights— 1st September 2018
NLNG’s Corporate Affairs Manager Mr Andy Odeh said the collaboration with CORA was aimed at helping to build a better Nigeria. Henry Akubuiro They sat on the stage at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, full of mirth and expectations. None was spooked. It was their chance to hog the limelight. Of the dozens that entered…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply