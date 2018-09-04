– The Sun News
BOYS BRIGADE

Boys Brigade urged to remain guided by ethics, discipline

— 4th September 2018

Segun Adio

Rising from its 56th Annual General Meeting in Bariga, Lagos State, the national leadership of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria has tasked its teeming members to remain guided by the core values of the association and not be involved in any untoward character capable of bringing disrepute to the body.

The charge was given to the delegates for the Lagos conference by National President of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, Sir Sunny Nnamdi Nwosu, while addressing the press.

Sir Nwosu, who admonished members of the association to continue to work closely with the Church they practice from, also urged them to remain law-abiding and respecters of the laws of the land especially as the another general elections draws near in the country.

He also warned members not to use the privilege of the association to get involved in any untoward acts before, during and after the elections.

In his words, “Another General elections are around the corner. You sare therefore encouraged to obtain your Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) identify with any party and vote for any candidate of your choice. You are free to contest for any positions if you are qualified.”

Speaking at host of the event, President Lagos State Council of the Boys Brigade, Olusegun Paul Ladega, in his comment, sought for ways to address some of the

challenges associated with the peculiarities of Lagos. He said the Lagos Council had devise structure out of the standard operating manuals to enable it deal with those issues.

READ ALSO: Ogun Customs seizes 6,194 bags of rice, other items

“We have created more battalion councils so that fewer groups of companies can easily reach each other and heave their programmes planned together.”

Arch. Ladega, however, urged members in the state to continue to carry out their assignments without bias and remain undaunted in any circumstance they found themselves, but do their bidding with the utmost fear of God and respect for the laws of the land.

He also urged members of the Boys Brigade to remain committed to the community service which is one of the core mandates of every member of the organisation.

“My talk to you is centered on discipline and following laid-down regulations.  We in the Boys Brigade are against bad behaviours in the state and the church.

“All we can assure is that the Boys Brigade members will always be keepers of the law of the land and will always remain disciplined.”

 

 

