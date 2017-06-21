Boycott Nov. Anambra guber poll, Nnamdi Kanu calls on voters

From: OKEY SAMPSON, Aba

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has called on eligible voters in Anambra State to boycott the November 2017 gubernatorial election in state should the Federal Government fail to organize a referendum in the South East to determine the fate of Biafra.

Kanu made the call, on Tuesday, at Isiama Afara-Ukwu Ibeku Umuahia, the Abia State capital, while addressing a mammoth crowed of IPOB members that gathered in his father’s palace to welcome him.

Kanu equally threatened that the people of Southeast and others under the Old Eastern Region would boycott the 2019 general elections should the Nigerian government under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari fails to hold referendum for the South East.

The IPOB leader, who faulted acting President Yemi Osibanjo’s statement on why he (Kanu) was not amongst the southeast leaders and stakeholders invited to Aso Rock for a roundtable discussion, vowed not to relent in the struggle for the agitation for a sovereign state for Biafra.

According to him, “Nigerian government should build as many prisons as possible to jail all Biafrans because there is no going back and we are ready to go there (Prisons) unless the federal government give us Biafra.

“We are starting with Anambra come November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra State. In 2019, the whole of Biafra Land will not vote for any President. There will be no Senator, there will be no House of Reps, there will be no House of Assembly and there will be no Councillorship elections in Biafra land if they (Federal Government) fail to call for a referendum,” he said.

The IPOB leader urged his members to remain steadfast and calm as Biafra remains their only hope.

“We are not like any other people. People like us don’t come twice. That’s why I know that with the last breath in this very body that Biafra will be restored. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. Tell them that’s what I said. Nobody on this earth can stop Biafra.”

Those Kanu addressed included other Igbo socio-cultural organizations like World Igbo Citizens (WIC) Ikwerre/River State chapter, who came to show solidarity with IPOB towards the restoration of the sovereign state of Biafra.

Some leaders of the WIC who spoke to the media said they supported Biafra restoration and Nnamdi Kanu because of his strong will and commitment towards the emancipation of the people of South East and South-south from marginalization in the hands of Nigeria.