IPOB urges Biafrans, Middle Belt southerners to boycott 2019 election

— 19th July 2018

“We, IPOB members, are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria, as the only way to save lives…”

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Biafrans, Middle Belt and all Southerners to boycott the 2019 election, stressing that one million groups and party coalitions against the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not stop President Muhammadu Buhari from winning the 2019 election.

READ ALSO: No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, said the group is fully aware that election has never removed “a tyrannical dictatorship” in the history of the world, instead, only disciplined popular resistance has.

Powerful said there is no more clearly defined resistance than what IPOB is doing at the moment, which is self-determination, which, he claimed, is the solution to all the alleged ills bedevilling Nigeria.

“If the opposition likes, let it bring one million groups together to form a coalition against APC, ‘Buhari’ will still win hands down. This is because the coalition of APC, INEC, army, civil defence and police is more deadly than any coalition. The best option is to boycott the election, the fear of which will force them to soft-pedal.

“We, IPOB members, are asking for boycott of all Nigerian elections in 2019 in Biafraland, Middle Belt and the rest of Southern Nigeria, as the only way to save lives, end suffering in the land and entrench peace and unity.”

On the Ekiti governorship election, Powerful said: “Those unfortunate enough to have witnessed the disgraceful charade that passed as Ekiti State governorship election, last weekend, will no doubt, by now, have come to the realisation that only a total and complete boycott of elections in Nigeria will set the poor masses free.

“For anybody to describe the electoral dance of shame at Ekiti as “free and fair election” means Nigeria is yet to develop an appreciable sense of understanding of what democratic election is meant to be.

“The singular event at Ekiti has proved IPOB right, yet again, that voting in Nigeria, within the present political arrangement, is utterly useless and counter productive.

“Under the current electoral condition in Nigeria, a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) has transmuted from a supposedly potent object of freedom to one of bondage. IPOB worldwide, therefore, wishes to restate, categorically, and for purposes of clarity, that it will boycott all elections in Nigeria in 2019. Presidential election next year will afford IPOB an opportunity to demonstrate our cast iron determination to set Biafra free, by totally shutting down South East and South South.

“Anybody campaigning, seeking or hoping to get IPOB to participate in any election is wasting his time. It has been established, beyond doubt, that PVC in Nigeria, as presently intended, is a tool of enslavement which IPOB can never be a party to.

Should other parts of Nigeria wish to continue living in denial and keep participating in what is essentially an organised fraud, then they are welcome to do so. South East and South South will not vote.

“By going out to vote, instead of demanding their freedom, the masses are only helping tyrants legalise rigging and electoral fraud.”

