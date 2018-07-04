Boy needs N.6m for surgery

Doris Obinna and Esther Adeleye

Five-year old Temitope Apanisile is fighting a battle of his life. He urgently needs N600,000 for a major bladder surgery.

The young lad and his father, Wale Apanisile, a bricklayer in his early 30s, recently paid a visit to the corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited in Lagos.

At the moment, the father of two, who resides in Ogun State, is no longer himself because of his son’s predicament. His little boy has been suffering from a bladder-related infection for five years and he goes nowhere without wearing diapers. According to the man, “my son wears seven to eight diapers in a day, and it gives me sleepless nights and has really cost me a lot. The pain he has been subjected to for the past four years is better imagined. As a bricklayer, I only go to work when contracted.”

Apanisile said after his son’s birth, it was discovered that the baby had a problem with his bladder. Following closer diagnosis, it was discovered that the bladder had some abnormality.

“Then, it was detected that the young lad could not pass urine normally and because he was still a baby nothing could be done. And as the days ran into weeks and months, it got worse as it increased in size.

“Then, few months after his birth, a series of test was conducted on him, and it was then discovered that our son had an enlarged bladder and needed to be operated on. He was referred to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

“From his tender age, my son has been living in pain. Not just ordinary pain but excruciating pain. He cries often, mostly at night, and even neighbours get startled and always wonder what we did to him.