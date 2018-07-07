Boundaries you shouldn’t cross as a cheat

Stay away from your friends’ spouses even if they make passes at you. Reject it without a second thought. Flirting is a risky game, just one mistake and you lose everything. Many who towed this path lived to tell sad tales of regret and some are still suffering the consequences of their foolishness. It is an awful thing to do. It’s like a stab in the back. The ultimate betrayal and it never ends well.

Business partners are also people you must not mess with. Business should be well defined and strictly business. Trying to overstep such boundaries often doesn’t end in praise. Keep erotic pleasure out of business. Focus on your goals because once you go sexual first with a business partner, a lot of things are bound to go wrong. Do not succumb to the temptation of doing your neighbours or church members. It is utterly disrespectful to your partner when you do that. Your immediate environment and worship places are clearly familiar territories, and your partner does not deserve to be looked down upon because of your insatiable thirst for things below the waist. Your domestic staff is also a big no. Being unfaithful to your partner is one thing but doing it right under their nose with a domestic staff is downright disrespectful. Sex gives people certain amount of confidence and your staff may start to look down on your spouse consciously or unconsciously because they are having sex with you. Stay away from your friends children, it doesn’t matter if they are above 18, have some respect for yourself. It is wrong to be running after your friends’ children like a dog on heat. Even if you don’t respect your spouse, respect your friendship with your friends. Do not in whatever guise start molesting your own children, your in-laws, your own siblings or relations to satisfy your sexual urge. If you ever entertain such thoughts, you need to go get help immediately because it is wrong on every level. Maturity is overrated for some people with insatiable sexual needs but you must give your horniness a sense of direction, not everyone is allowed to grace your bed or see your private part. If you are horny and you must have something different, then go and seek the services of pleasure merchants. They abound in different parts of town and come with all sorts of name tags. These ones have no strings attached, whether you are paying for sex or getting it for free, it’s just a clear case of chop and clean mouth. If you must cheat, go for people who are not within your social circle and people who have no direct relationship whatsoever with your spouse. Look for people who have something to lose or at stake should it slip that you are misbehaving with them, not just hungry people who live off blackmailing their sex partners for a ransom. If you must cheat, cheat responsibly. Always use or insist on the use of condoms to avoid stories of sexually transmitted infections. Your partner doesn’t have to pay for your irresponsibility.