– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Botched kidnap: Suspect linked with tramadol intake finally dies in Ondo
14th August 2018 - Behold APC senators in Senate
14th August 2018 - Police stop planned pro-Saraki protest in Kano
14th August 2018 - 3 Ugandan MPs, others arrested after hooligans throw stones at Museveni’s convoy -Police
14th August 2018 - FRSC Jigawa harps on observance of traffic light rules, vows stiff penalty on violators
14th August 2018 - 2019: Sokoto students deny endorsing Buhari, Wamakko
14th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Tambuwal orders payment of August salary
14th August 2018 - Nigeria, Ghana risk FIFA ban
14th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Epe residents lament high cost of livestock
14th August 2018 - NCC enlightens Sokoto Consumers on service delivery
Home / National / Botched kidnap: Suspect linked with tramadol intake finally dies in Ondo
POLICE

Botched kidnap: Suspect linked with tramadol intake finally dies in Ondo

— 14th August 2018

NAN

The Police in Ondo State say a  suspected kidnapper who was arrested in a botched kidnap attempt in Owo is dead following complications from a  high intake of tramadol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect had been unconscious  since his arrest over the  Aug. 5 incident at a chemist in Owo.

Mr Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ondo State Command, made the death public while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

READ ALSO: Police stop planned pro-Saraki protest in Kano

According to Joseph, the suspect died at Owo General Hospital where medical personnel had battled to revive him.

“The suspect died nine days after we arrested him;  we thought he would be revived so that he could help us in our investigation.

“ Unfortunately, he died yesterday (Monday).

“This could be connected with the high intake of tramadol which he took.

“We are using this opportunity to further educate the public, especially parents, to monitor their wards and the kind of company they keep, ’’ he said.

NAN recalls that suspected kidnappers had stormed  Chinery Pharmacy in Owo township with the intention of kidnapping the pharmacist.

The pharmacist, on sighting the suspects with arms, was said to have escaped through an  exit door at the back of the chemist.

The suspects  later snatched a Bajaj motorcycle from one Daodu Wale who came to the chemist to buy drugs.

While one of the suspects fell and was arrested, two accomplices escaped on the motorcycle.

One cut to size locally made gun and 400mg of tramadol were recovered from the suspect.

He was said to have slipped into coma since his arrest until his death on Monday evening. (NAN)

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

Botched kidnap: Suspect linked with tramadol intake finally dies in Ondo

— 14th August 2018

NAN The Police in Ondo State say a  suspected kidnapper who was arrested in a botched kidnap attempt in Owo is dead following complications from a  high intake of tramadol. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect had been unconscious  since his arrest over the  Aug. 5 incident at a chemist in…

  • APC

    Behold APC senators in Senate

    — 14th August 2018

    APC senators as of August 14, 2018 (full list) There is palpable tension among members of the National Assembly over accusations and counter-accusations of alleged planned removal of the leadership of the Senate. There are also divided opinions of whether the incumbent Senate President Bukola Saraki, now in the PDP, could continue to occupy the…

  • POLICE

    Police stop planned pro-Saraki protest in Kano

    — 14th August 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Kano State Police Command have issued an expressed warning against a planned protest in favour of the Senate President Bukola Saraki in the state. A audio-disc sent to broadcast media houses in the state by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Magaji Musa Majia, warned that the police would arrest any…

  • TRAFFIC LIGHT

    FRSC Jigawa harps on observance of traffic light rules, vows stiff penalty on violators

    — 14th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jigawa Command, says it is making concerting efforts towards ensuring strict observance of traffic light rules in the state. Mr Angus Ibezim, FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday that they were embarking on advocacy and public enlightenment,…

  • SOKOTO

    2019: Sokoto students deny endorsing Buhari, Wamakko

    — 14th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Federated Organisation of Sokoto State Students’ Association (FOSSOSA) has denied the rumour making rounds that it has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari or Sen. Aliyu Wamakko for the 2019 presidential election. The group stated this while reacting to a recent endorsement of President Buhari by the Coalition of Sokoto State Youths and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share