Boss Gida Mustapha, a well-deserved appointment

To say the appointment of Boss Gida Mustapha, a legal practitioner, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation by President Muhammadu Buhari is laudable is an understatement. This is because of the roles he had previously played in the building of this virile nation called Nigeria.

Mustapha is a quintessential politician, who was on the political turf for quite a number of years. It is on record that he contested for election in the early 90s on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) to govern Adamawa State. He played an active role in the formation of the Action Congress, (APC) and campaigned vigorously for the party and its Presidential candidate, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

In fact, he was the arrowhead of the campaign team. The party sprang surprises especially in the South West. He was also at the forefront of the formation of the All Progressives Congress and played a greater role in the merging of the parties that formed the APC and the General Muhammadu Buhari campaign team.

Though an urbanised person, having grown up in Jimeta, due to the evangelical works of his father, who was working with the Lutheran Church of Christ of Nigeria, but he never lost touch with his hometown in Hong Local Government Area in Adamawa State.

He built a formidable link with his people of Kilba extraction. Mustapha is a detribalised person, who does not place too much emphasis on segregation based on religion or tribe. He is still with his Personal Assistant, Mohammed Chubado of over two decades who is a Muslim right from when he opened his law firm, Messrs Mustapha and Associates in Yola and they have remained together.

That clearly shows how detribalised he is in spite of coming from a core Christian home. Never in his dealings with people has he placed emphasis on one’s religion or tribe as he believes in the saying that one’s religion is between him and his God.

As Senator Dino Melaye said, “He is a decent man, intellectually mobile and administratively sagacious.” Therefore, President Muhammadu Buhari, made the right choice by appointing Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to replicate what he did at the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), where Buhari, served as the chairman.

It is hoped, that with his appointment, the party is confident that he will provide the necessary linkage between the government and the party, and with the other tiers of government especially the National Assembly. As a politician, he would solidify the relationship of both the executive and the legislature for the eventual growth of the country and for the good of the people. In fact, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would no doubt assist the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in delivering the dividends of democracy to the vast majority of the people of this great country.

Mustapha is going to accelerate the speed of the present administration in its giant efforts to provide succour to the people, who have given too much to them in the 2015 election, especially the presidential election, which saw the party clinching victory against the ruling party, that had been on the throne for 16 good years.

All hands must be on deck to rally round the present administration extending the hand of friendship to Boss Gida Mustapha, to offer solutions to the myriad of problems confronting this country.

There is no doubt that with Mustapha as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, there is glimmer of hope that things are going to be done according to the dictates of the laid down rules and regulations within the purview of the structures of the government.

Let the people of this country, especially the people of Adamawa State extend hand of fellowship and prayers for him to succeed in the onerous task of rebuilding the entity called Nigeria.

I say congratulation for this well deserved appointment and may God see you through. Amen.

►Usman Garba Beti, wrote from No2 Santuraki Close Demsawo, Jimeta-Yola, Adamawa.

.