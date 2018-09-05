Boroffice tackles Ondo govt. over deplorable condition of roads

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The senator representing Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has warned the state government, especially Commissioner for Works, Mr. Taofiq Abdulsalam, to stop playing politics with the deplorable state of roads in the state.

In a statement by Boroffice media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, the senator stated that the state government was being economical with the truth on its position on the state of federal and state roads in the state.

He said the commissioner was economical with the truth when he created the false impression that the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola blamed the National Assembly members from Ondo North Senatorial District for the state of the road in the state.

Fakuyi’s statement said, “The commissioner also lied when he said, “The lawmakers have not been showing concerns towards the road.

“It is on record that Senator Ajayi Boroffice in particular has shown beyond concerns about the state of roads, the senator had also taken practical steps to mobilise the relevant authorities to fix the roads.

“The public is invited to further note that Senator Ajayi Boroffice had interactions and exchanged correspondences with the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola on the subject matter.

“In one of the letters, the senator told the minister that the rate at which federal roads are fading in Ondo State is alarming and calls for immediate action to avoid becoming serious death traps for the good people of the state and travellers who journey through Ondo State.

“In a reply signed by the Permanent Secretary, Abubakar Magaji, the Minister assured the senator that the Ministry would ensure that the on-going projects are complete subject to budgetary provision.

“Meanwhile, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency would intervene on routes which the Ministry has no on-going projects,” he added.

Fakuyi also informed that “Senator Ajayi Boroffice also took practical steps to ensure the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing fulfil its commitments on the state of roads. In fact, the senator mobilised seasoned engineers and professional photo journalists to conduct documentary on the state of federal roads in all parts of Ondo State. The documentary was duly submitted to the relevant authorities.”

He said the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, in Ondo State, has a responsibility to work with the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and all major stakeholders including federal lawmakers to ensure that the deplorable roads get the expected attention and intervention.