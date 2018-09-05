– The Sun News
Latest
5th September 2018 - Boroffice tackles Ondo govt. over deplorable condition of roads
5th September 2018 - Institutionalising war against corruption – New approaches to assets tracing and recovery (1)
5th September 2018 - Encounter with Onwa GUO in Fujairah beyond Dubai
5th September 2018 - Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket
5th September 2018 - Grassroots farmers
5th September 2018 - Wike and his achievements
5th September 2018 - NAFOWA offsets medical bills of stranded nursing mother
5th September 2018 - Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari
5th September 2018 - All Tiv IDPs in Nasarawa back to their villages – Tiv leaders
5th September 2018 - Facebook rolls out global video service
Home / National / Boroffice tackles Ondo govt. over deplorable condition of roads
BOROFFICE

Boroffice tackles Ondo govt. over deplorable condition of roads

— 5th September 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The senator representing Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has warned the state government, especially Commissioner for Works, Mr. Taofiq Abdulsalam, to stop playing politics with the deplorable state of roads in the state.

In a statement by Boroffice media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, the senator stated that the state government was being economical with the truth on its position on the state of federal and state roads in the state.

He said the commissioner was economical with the truth when he created the false impression that the Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola blamed the National Assembly members from Ondo North Senatorial District for the state of the road in the state.

READ ALSO: Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket

Fakuyi’s statement said, “The commissioner also lied when he said, “The lawmakers have not been showing concerns towards the road.

“It is on record that Senator Ajayi Boroffice in particular has shown beyond concerns about the state of roads, the senator had also taken practical steps to mobilise the relevant authorities to fix the roads.

“The public is invited to further note that Senator Ajayi Boroffice had interactions and exchanged correspondences with the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola on the subject matter.

“In one of the letters, the senator told the minister that the rate at which federal roads are fading in Ondo State is alarming and calls for immediate action to avoid becoming serious death traps for the good people of the state and travellers who journey through Ondo State.

“In a reply signed by the Permanent Secretary, Abubakar Magaji, the Minister assured the senator that the Ministry would ensure that the on-going projects are complete subject to budgetary provision.

“Meanwhile, the Federal Road Maintenance Agency would intervene on routes which the Ministry has no on-going projects,” he added.

READ ALSO: Wike and his achievements

Fakuyi also informed that “Senator Ajayi Boroffice also took practical steps to ensure the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing fulfil its commitments on the state of roads. In fact, the senator mobilised seasoned engineers and professional photo journalists to conduct documentary on the state of federal roads in all parts of Ondo State. The  documentary was duly submitted to the relevant authorities.”

He said the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, in Ondo State, has a responsibility to work with the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, and all major stakeholders including federal lawmakers to ensure that the deplorable roads get the expected attention and intervention.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BOROFFICE

Boroffice tackles Ondo govt. over deplorable condition of roads

— 5th September 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The senator representing Ondo North senatorial district of Ondo State, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice has warned the state government, especially Commissioner for Works, Mr. Taofiq Abdulsalam, to stop playing politics with the deplorable state of roads in the state. In a statement by Boroffice media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, the senator stated that the…

  • ANAMBRA

    Anambra North: Ex-Anambra dep. gov, Emeka battles Odua for Senatorial ticket

    — 5th September 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chinedu Emeka, on Tuesday, formally picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to battle the incumbent senator, Stella Oduah in the 2019 general elections. Speaking to newsmen after picking the form at the…

  • WIKE ACHIEVEMENTS

    Wike and his achievements

    — 5th September 2018

    Governor Wike wasted no time in stepping into the rotten Trans-Amadi Industrial Area. This was the pride of Rivers State, the garland in the Garden City. Emma Okah Nyesom Ezenwo Wike met an economy that was on halt by the time he took over as governor on May 29, 2015. All he has done since…

  • NAFOWA

    NAFOWA offsets medical bills of stranded nursing mother

    — 5th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa  The Nigerian Air force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) has settled the medical bills of a 29-year-old woman who is being detained at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) due to her inability to settle medical bills after delivery. The woman, Mrs. Monsurat Ibrahim, whose husband sells meat at the Okaka market, was delivered…

  • CHINESE LOANS

    Chinese loans not debt trap – Buhari

    — 5th September 2018

    “Our country is able to repay loans when due in keeping with our policy of fiscal prudence and sound housekeeping.” Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled insinuations about what he called the so-called debt trap by Chinese government on developing countries, insisting that Nigeria would be able to repay the loans. This…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share