The Sun News
Latest
27th March 2018 - Borno unveils first rice pyramid
27th March 2018 - Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states
27th March 2018 - Martin Luther King Jr’s family to Nigerians: “Give Buhari time”
27th March 2018 - Benue police seize large quantity of marijuana concealed in J-5 bus
27th March 2018 - DSS nabs financier, armourer of Basalube kidnap gang
27th March 2018 - Customs intercept oil tanker with contraband rice worth N11 million
27th March 2018 - In Nigeria, History Studies is back in the school curriculum
27th March 2018 - Benue Governor Ortom says Danjuma comment misrepresented
27th March 2018 - DStv, GOtv to air Nigeria, Serbia international friendly live
27th March 2018 - Apple launches affordable new iPad with Pencil support
Home / National / Borno unveils first rice pyramid

Borno unveils first rice pyramid

— 27th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has unveiled its first rice pyramid produced by local farmers to boost food production in a state struggling with humanitarian crisis especially food shortage.

Governor Kashim Shettima, who unveiled the pyramid at Ramat Square, Maiduguri, on Tuesday, said the bags of rice were produced by local farmers in Jere Local Government Area of the state and other areas in the state supported by the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrower Programme.

“We are not only unveiling rice pyramid today but also taking a giant step toward boosting agriculture in Borno State. It is to share the joy of progressive policy of the Buhari’s government which is encouraging our local farmers,” he said.

The governor also disclosed that the Federal Government through the CBN provided revolving loans to rice farmers in the state, noting that the anchor borrower programme led to high production of rice through a local farming company and the pyramid being unveiled by the government.

He described the concept and implementation of the programme as good, adding that it will also boost the economy of the state and the farmers.

He said Borno State government had a dream of embarking on large scale food production. He thanked President Buhari for the initiative even as he urged the farmers to use the opportunity provided by the programme judiciously.

Governor Shettima also took a swipe at the critics of the rice pyramid and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for inviting the managing director of the company that handled the rice production and rice pyramid for questioning. He said he had earlier invited the managing director to find out claims in the social media that the rice were not produced in Borno but bought from other states.

“A lot of people have tried to create mischief in the social media that these rice were not produced in Borno but the managing director swore to me with Holy Q’uran that the rice were produced in Borno.

“The security agencies need to be extra-vigilant especially on the activities of these social media. People are in Abuja and they will be posting all sorts of things. Even a security agency invite the managing director for questioning over the rice pyramid yesterday,” he said.

Critics of the rice pyramid had questioned how a state affected by eight years of Boko Haram insurgency could produce rice of such quantity especially as farmers many of the local governments known for rice and grain production have not returned to farms a year after their communities were liberated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Borno unveils first rice pyramid

— 27th March 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Borno State has unveiled its first rice pyramid produced by local farmers to boost food production in a state struggling with humanitarian crisis especially food shortage. Governor Kashim Shettima, who unveiled the pyramid at Ramat Square, Maiduguri, on Tuesday, said the bags of rice were produced by local farmers in Jere Local…

  • Flooding: FG, NEWMAP install early warning equipment in 10 states

    — 27th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Federal Government, in collaboration with the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), has completed the installation of Automated Flood Early Warning System (AFEWS) in 10 states of the country to reduce the risk of flooding through early warning signals to communities along coastal lines. The states include Delta, Anambra, Imo,…

  • Martin Luther King Nigerians Buhari

    Martin Luther King Jr’s family to Nigerians: “Give Buhari time”

    — 27th March 2018

    NAN Martin Luther King Jr’s nephew, Isaac newton-Farris Jr, has enjoined Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari and give him time to complete the work he has begun in setting Nigeria on the right path, and building a country every Nigerian would be proud of. Farris made the call in an interview with…

  • Benue police seize large quantity of marijuana concealed in J-5 bus

    — 27th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Police Command has seized a large quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp concealed in a J-5 bus. Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who confirmed this, on Tuesday, said three persons, including the driver, the conductor and the suspected owner of the consignment, were arrested along Aliade-Otukpo road,…

  • DSS nabs financier, armourer of Basalube kidnap gang

    — 27th March 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested one Lawal Mohammed, acclaimed financier and armourer of the dreaded Basalube kidnap gang responsible for the kidnap operations in states like Rivers, Edo, Delta, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kogi states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. In a statement signed by DSS’s spokesperson, Tony Opuiyo,…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share