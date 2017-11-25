Borno PDP elects new EXCO

The Sun News
Alhaji Zanna Gaddama has been elected as new Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Borno, with Alhaji Baba Mustapha as the Secretary.

Alhaji Sabo Garba, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee in the state, announced the result in Gombe on Saturday after the election by the congress from Bayo and Shani local government areas of Borno.

He said that the congress election conducted two weeks ago was declared inconclusive due to some challenges which resulted in the two local governments not casting their votes.

Garba said “we started this election two weeks ago in Maiduguri; we now came back to complete it here in Gombe with the remaining two local governments who were unable to vote.

“However, we concluded election peacefully today without any problem.”

The electoral committee chairman said the choice Gombe to conclude the election was because it was close to the two local governments.

He added that Gaddama retuned elected with 553 votes to defeat Usman Baderi who scored 525 votes.

He explained that the Secretary, Baba Mustapha, scored 553 votes to defeat Alhaji Yusuf Dikko who had 499 votes, while Baba Sheriff Abba, declared the state’s
Youth Leader scored 529 votes to defeat Alhaji Usman Abba with 527 votes.

He said that Kellu Abba returned elected as Women Leader with 570 votes to defeat Hajiya Gambo Zailani who scored 426 votes.

Garba thanked delegates for the support and cooperation that led to the successful congress election.

He congratulated the winners and advised them to take every member along for the success of the party.

Speaking on behalf of the new executive after taking oath of office, Gaddama promised to work toward repositioning the party and uniting members to reclaim its past glory in the state and the country at large.

He thanked party delegates for the confidence reposed in the new executive officers and promised to give them the opportunity to contribute for the development and success of the party come 2019 general elections. (NAN)

