Borno pays N300m WAEC, NECO examination fees for students

The Borno State Government, on Friday, released N300 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Commission (NECO), as payment of examination fees for its candidates.

Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Musa Kubo, made the disclosure, in Maiduguri, while presenting the cheques to the agencies.

Kubo said that the payment was made to facilitate release of examination results of candidates who sat for the examinations in public schools in the state.

The commissioner said that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in payment of examination fees for their children.

Kubo added that the gesture would also assist students to secure university admission, noting that some 15, 623 students sat for the examinations in the state.

“We paid about N300 million to WAEC and NECO to enable them to release examination results of our students.

“I urge you to hasten release of the results so that students could access it on good time to pursue their admission,” he said.

WAEC and NECO had earlier withheld examination results for May/June 2017 and June/July 2017, respectively.

The examination bodies claimed that their action was necessitated following the inability of the state government to settle balance of the fees.

The action resulted to public outcry by students and parents who expressed the fear that their children could not get admission this academic year. (NAN)