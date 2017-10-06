The Sun News
6th October 2017 - Borno pays N300m WAEC, NECO examination fees for students
6th October 2017 - Kaduna electoral commission suspends LG polls
6th October 2017 - Two drown in Kebbi boat mishap
6th October 2017 - Alleged fraud: Ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi knows fate Oct. 16
6th October 2017 - South-East leaders vent anger at Sagay, Umeh, others
6th October 2017 - Don advocates mathematical modeling for treatment, prevention of HIV/AIDS
6th October 2017 - Benue lawmakers to meet Gov. Ortom over labour’s strike
6th October 2017 - 2018 Ekiti guber: INEC must be fair, transparent – Fayose
6th October 2017 - Buhari meets S/Court justices at Aso Rock
6th October 2017 - NLC pickets MTN headquarters over poor work conditions
Borno pays N300m WAEC, NECO examination fees for students

— 6th October 2017

The Borno State Government, on Friday, released N300 million to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Commission (NECO), as payment of examination fees for its candidates.

Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Musa Kubo, made the disclosure, in Maiduguri, while presenting the cheques to the agencies.

Kubo said that the payment was made to facilitate release of examination results of candidates who sat for the examinations in public schools in the state.

The commissioner said that the gesture was part of government’s efforts to support parents in payment of examination fees for their children.

Kubo added that the gesture would also assist students to secure university admission, noting that some 15, 623 students sat for the examinations in the state.

“We paid about N300 million to WAEC and NECO to enable them to release examination results of our students.

“I urge you to hasten release of the results so that students could access it on good time to pursue their admission,” he said.

WAEC and NECO had earlier withheld examination results for May/June 2017 and June/July 2017, respectively.

The examination bodies claimed that their action was necessitated following the inability of the state government to settle balance of the fees.

The action resulted to public outcry by students and parents who expressed the fear that their children could not get admission this academic year. (NAN)

