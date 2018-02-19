Borno opens sexual assault referral centre

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government has opened a referral clinic for sexual assault, rape and sexual exploitation in the state.

The centre was established at the Umaru Shehu General Hospital, in Maiduguri, by the Borno State Government with support from the European Union through the British Council.

According to the state’s commissioner for health, Dr Haruna Mshelia , the centre would treat victims of rape and other sexual violence.

Wife of Borno State Governor, Hajiya Nana Shettima, who flagged off operations at the centre, said recent report indicated that sexual assaults were on the increase in the state. She said the prevalence of sexual exploitation was largely caused by the eight years of insurgency. “Society must rise to condemn this vice,” she warned.

Hajiya Shettima also said the services at the centre are free, urging victims and their relations to be free in going to the centre. She said she would continue to fight for the good of the society.

Chief Medical Director, Hospital Management Board, Dr Kwaya Bura said the centre was sponsored through collaboration of the British Council and Borno State government.

“Sexual violence has become prevailence in Borno especially with the conflict situation. One in every three women experience sexual violence. Physical abuse, rape and sexual issues are becoming rampant in Borno and unfortunately, the culprits usually go scot free. Coming from conflict, it is expected that Borno will have a perculiar case,” Dr Bura said.

Also attending the occasion are Emeritus Professor of Community Medicine, Prof Umaru Shehu, senior government officials, senior medical staff, UNFP representatives, health and medical students.