Home / National / Borno IDPs in Kebbi want to return home

Borno IDPs in Kebbi want to return home

— 12th September 2017

From: Olanrewaju Lawal Birnin-Kebbi

     The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno State who were camped in Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State have urged state government to  relocate them to their various towns in Borno.
They stated this, on Tuesday, during Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu’s visit to the Bunza camp.

   Speaking on behalf of the IDPs, Alhaji Ali Doron-Baga, pleaded with state government to assist them to relocate to Maiduguri to join their families.
He said that they wanted to be reunite with their families and start their normal lives.

  While responding, Governor Bagudu  ordered for the immediate census of all IDPs from north-east as a result of insurgency.

  The governor also noted that their census would enable state government to assist those who preferred to stay in Kebbi State permanently  and  relocate others to their various homes of origins.
He said that his administration was ready to assist IDPs that intended to settle in Kebbi State with financial support to engage in trade and agriculture.

  Governor Bagudu, who also visited Dolekaina in Dandi Local Government Area of the state to sympathise with flood victims, ordered the immediate  evacuation of the affected people to safe areas.
Daily Sun observed that no fewer than 100 households were displaced while property worth millions of Naira were destroyed by flood as a result of  overflow of River Niger in the boarder town of Dolekaina in Dandi Local Government Area near Dole Faransi a village in Niger Republic.

Governor Bagudu also prayed for God’s guard against a recurrence.

The  Governor also assured that the relocated flood victims would be provided with food items, potable water, drugs, mattresses and provision of virgin land for permanent settlement.

The governor was conducted round the flooded areas by the Marafan Dolekaina, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello Suleiman, who told him that, the water has submerged both Dolekaina in Nigeria and its twin town
Dole Faransi in Niger Republic.

