Borno gov. gives N5m scholarship to Israel, best JAMB candidate

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Master Israel Zakari, the boy who scored the highest mark in the 2018 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has been given N5 million scholarship by Borno State Government to further his education.

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State who announced the scholarship at the Maiduguri Government House, described Israel as ‘king of JAMB’.

Isreal had scored 364 in the last examination.

According to Governor Shettima, “An orphan raised by a single mother, a son of Boko Haram-ravaged Borno triumphed against all odds.

“He has proven to the world that where there is will, there is a way. He has proven to us that adversity should not lock us down, adversity should bring out the best in people,” Shettima said.

The governor said the Israeli had demonstrated determination and zeal to weather the storm of life and clinch the best candidate in the last JAMB examinations.

He commended his mother, a widow and wife a slain Army officer for the training given to her son to excel.

Israel, while reacting, thanked the governor for the sponsorship. He said he never knew he could make it to such level.

“I am quite surprise. I never expected much but the governor has surprised me. I am very grateful,” he said.

Israel, however, advised other students planning to write JAMB or other exams to study well.

He continued, “My advice is that they should read well and work hard and be smart. They should know that you are not the victim of your circumstance.

“It is your decision that determine who you are. Which means that you can give an excuse where you come from is the reason why I am like this. It is your decision that makes you what you are,” he stated.