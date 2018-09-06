Borno confirms 14 dead in cholera outbreak

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno State has confirmed an outbreak of Cholera in 13 local government areas, with 14 deaths recorded, so far.

Commissioner of Health, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, at a press briefing disclosed that eight suspected cases of cholera was sent to a laboratory in Abuja, following cases of acute water diarrhoea last week at some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in 11 local government areas of the state.

He said results of the laboratory analyses indicated an outbreak of the life-threatening disease.

“With the laboratory confirmation of samples of eight suspected cholera cases sent to the NCDC laboratory, Abuja, the Borno State Ministry of Health officially declares an outbreak,” Mshelia said.

He said suspected cases of cholera have been reported at Kaga with 28 cases, Konduga (36), Magumeri (139 cases), Old Maiduguri (67), Chibok (78), Damboa (8), Shani (6), and Jere (18).

“As of September 5, 2018, 380 cases of suspected cholera have been reported with 14 deaths.

“Over 250 cases have been treated and discharged.

“As an additional effort, active case search is ongoing as World Health Organisation (WHO) engages nearly 200 community health champions, who are currently searching for cases in each household,” the commissioner.

He said the government in collaboration with partners has reactivated “full scale emergency operation,” especially the cholera treatment centres.

He said the risk communication and social mobilization activities are going on to sensitise people to maintain high level of hygiene.

“We have very good cholera treatment centres,” he said, and added that one of the centre has 100 bed capacity.

The government reported last week that over 1000 acute water diarrhoea were discovered in 11 local governments particularly at IDPs camps.