Borno agency unveils Op. ZERO POTHOLE

The Borno State Road Maintenance Agency (BORMA), on Thursday, said it unveiled Operation ZERO POTHOLE to repair roads in the state.

The Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Satomi Ahmad, told newsmen in Maiduguri that the road repairs project was on major towns in the state.

Ahmad said the agency had completed arrangements to commence work on the roads in Maiduguri metropolis, adding that similar projects would be executed in Biu town.

He listed some of the roads to be fixed to include Post Office-Industrial Court, Jidari-Polo and Pompomari-Jidari.

The chairman said that a surface dressing work would be on the Gomari-Pompomari-Tashan Kano road to control flood in the area.

He added that “BORMA will repair potholes and failed sections on major roads in Maiduguri metropolis and major towns.

“We will use the curfew period in Maiduguri to work on the roads to avoid causing traffic congestion during the day.”

The agency boss disclosed that BORMA would resume work on Biu township roads by direct labour.

He explained that the agency would establish a zonal office in Biu to facilitate coordination of rehabilitation work in southern parts of the state.

According to him, the agency plans to introduce toll gates and initiate commercial ventures to enhance its operations.

“We will introduce toll gates and engage in commercial viable activities to boost revenue sources to

enhance our operations.

“The agency has fleet of heavy duty equipment including pay loaders, excavators and tippers, which can be leased to sister organisations to generate income,” he said.

He reiterated government’s commitment toward road development projects to open up the state and ease movement of goods and services. (NAN)