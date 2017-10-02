Border communities ignorant of smuggling law, says Uba

Controller, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Comptroller Mohammed Uba, has said that border communities engage in all forms of illegal smuggling because they are ignorant of the law.

This, he said, is one of the challenges customs face in curtailing such illegal businesses.

Speaking when the members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) paid him a courtesy visit at the Unit’s headquarters in Lagos, Uba said this is the reason people see Customs officials as enemies and sometimes attack them while carrying out their legitimate duty.

He, however, noted that the challenges will not deter the unit from performing its statutory responsibility of suppressing smuggling.

Citing Section 147 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), Uba said that the law empowers Customs to search any warehouse where there is reasonable suspicion that prohibited goods are kept there.

The controller called on the media to support the service in the fight against smuggling by educating and enlightening the public on the dangers of smuggling.

“It is because of ignorance people living at the borders feel and believe that smuggling is a legitimate business. Customs is a constituted authority by the government but to our surprise, the whole community will just come and be attacking us. Because we collect tax, people see us as enemies.

“It is the media and some individuals who understand that smuggling is dangerous. So we must continue to educate ourselves and that is why we are soliciting the support of the media to educate people that smuggling is injurious to the economy.

“I have also been advising my colleagues at the borders on the need to have Customs/community relations. We advise them and they have set up such communities. We also advise them on what to do.

“Smuggling is a war not only for Customs but for all of us. For example, look at the issue of rice. What is the point bringing in rice when we can locally produce rice or bring them through the port? These are some of the issues we are facing but that will not deter us from doing our work,” he said.