At last, warring Ebonyi, Cross River border communities embrace peace

For many decades now, Cross River has been enmeshed in land disputes with its neighbouring states of Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Benue. These disputes over farmlands have wreaked havoc on the warring communities in the affected states.

Hundreds of innocent lives have been lost and means of livelihood and property worth millions of naira have been destroyed in the communal clashes.

Investigations showed that Cross River has the highest number of communal clashes within and with neighbouring states. Almost all the border communities in Yakurr, Abi, Obubra, Ikom, Obudu, Ogoja, Yala, Boki and Obanliku have become so belligerent that the slightest provocation could spark endless violence.

Sources close to the communities revealed that it has become a way of life such that most border communities, during farming season, now make budgets for crises, in spite of efforts by the state government and the National Boundary Commission to nip it in the bud.

On the Akwa Ibom border axis, the Odukpani community of Cross River has been engaged in fratricidal war with the Okuiboku people, while in Benue, it has always been guerrilla-style war between the Tivs and their Obudu and Bekwarra neighbours.

On the Ebonyi flank, it has been a war of attrition between Adadama in Abi, Obubra and Yala in Cross River and Ikwo and Izzi in Ebonyi for decades. This conflict is one of the several existing clashes that have defied all peace moves initiated by previous administrations.

The age-long internecine war over parcels of land got to frightening dimensions in 2014, leading to the setting up of a 26-man joint committee to dialogue with the villages by the then governors of Cross River and Ebonyi, Liyel Imoke and Martins Elechi, respectively

The decision to set up the joint committee was contained in a communiqué signed by Governors Imoke and Elechi, Attah Ochinke and Dr. Ben Igwenyi of Cross River and Ebonyi.

According to the communiqué, the two sides decided to, among other things, look into the entire four contentious border areas and to dialogue with the communities concerned with a view to finding mutually acceptable and sustainable solutions to disputed areas. The committee, jointly headed by the deputy governors of the two states, was to submit its report to the two governors on November 30, 2014.