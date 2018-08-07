French Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux have capture Nigerian winger, Samuel Kalu from Belgian club, KAA Gent.

The 20-year-old Nigerian winger is set to be signed as a replacement for ex-Brazil U20 star, Malcom who joined Barcelona this summer for €30m from Gus Poyet’s side.

The club’s website confirmed the agreement reach for Kalu and he would pen a five years contract with Bordeaux after the Ligue 1 giant splashed €8m for the player who has two years remaining on his current contract with Gent.

His paperwork may however not be ready in time for him to feature in the UEFA Europa League against Mariupol.

Kalu scored seven league goals in 32 appearances for Gent last season in the Belgian Juliper League.

Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 side has been offered the chance to sign Nigerian international midfielder Mikel Agu, according to France Football, with FC Porto asking for €4.5m in order to let the player go.

Olympiakos are also after the Nigerian, with Bordeaux looking unlikely to move for Agu after agreeing a deal with Hadjuk Split for Toma Basic.