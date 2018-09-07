Boosting foreign direct investment

This is far below what is expected of Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy based on Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It is worrisome that Nigeria has fallen behind her African peers.

Experts believe that Nigeria needs at least $14bn in FDI, but it has only managed seven per cent of that requirement. The declining FDI cast doubts on how Nigeria will grow sustainably and provide the much-needed jobs for its rising population, currently increasing at the rate of 4 million per annum. The dip in FDI underscores the need for the government to woo foreign investors into the country.

Right now, the picture is not looking bright compared to the FDI inflows into the economies of some African countries such as Egypt, Ghana and South Africa. For instance, Egypt, with a population of about 96 million, was the top destination for FDI in 2017. It reportedly attracted $7.4bn, or an FDI per capita of $77.8. Also, Ghana, with a population of 26 million, attracted an FDI of $3bn last year. This implies an FDI of $107. South Africa’s economy led her peers in Africa with an FDI of $150bn in 2017.

With FDI decline to Africa by $42bn in 2017, a 21 percent drop from the 2016 figures, Nigeria and other African countries need much to do to attract FDI. No developing economy can grow sustainably and provide employment without much inflow of FDI. The advantages include access to foreign market and resources which reduce cost of production as a result of cheap labour that abounds in a country like Nigeria with huge population. This is in addition to external capital and tax revenue for the government.

Undoubtedly, Nigeria has a lot to do to increase the FDI inflow. Between 2007 and first quarter (Q1,2018), FDI in the country averaged $1298.48m, reaching an all-time high of $3084.90m in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2012 and a record low of $501.83m in the Q4 of 2015.

We, therefore, heartily welcome the recent efforts of the Federal Government to attract foreign investments into the country Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari had at the China Summit in Beijing, promised investors of conducive investment climate in the country.