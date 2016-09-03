The Sun News
3rd September 2016 - UCL: Iheanacho makes Man City squad as Guardiola drops Toure
3rd September 2016 - Giwa’s case can’t stop league, LMC insists
3rd September 2016 - What is Buhari doing with economy?
3rd September 2016 - How Buhari can tame Niger Delta militants –Admiral Mike Onah
3rd September 2016 - I don’t know what’s called stress
3rd September 2016 - Reflections Inside a London Church—A Rejoinder
3rd September 2016 - Training the child: Where many parents get it wrong
3rd September 2016 - Boosting agriculture with earth dams
3rd September 2016 - Tefia Favour 07086371055 [email protected]
3rd September 2016 - Buhari clueless on how to overcome recession –PDP
Boosting agriculture with earth dams

— 3rd September 2016

We welcome the plan by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to construct 10 earth dams in each of the nation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with effect from next year.  Agriculture Minister, Chief Audu Ogbeh, announced the plan tagged “Project 10/37” in his goodwill message at the public presentation of the “Water Sector Roadmap” in Abuja on August 18. He disclosed that his ministry was collaborating with the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure sufficient water in urban and rural areas.
Agriculture is a sector in which adequate water supply is of great importance. Since it is one of the sectors through which Nigeria hopes to diversify its economy, we think the agriculture ministry is on the right path.  Our only regret is that Nigeria did not invest massively in earth dams in the past.
It is sad that earlier national campaigns to improve agriculture such as Operation Feed the Nation (OFN), Green Revolution, and Directorate of Food, Roads and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI)  left little in the form of agriculture infrastructure. This is probably why they left no lasting legacies and ultimately fizzled out of the people’s consciousness.
We urge the Federal Government to view ‘Project 10/37’ as of vital national interest, and deserving of utmost priority, urgency and resources.  This is one project that would give real teeth to the nation’s plan to truly diversify its economy.  We believe that if we are able to have enough water for irrigation, we will lift our agriculture from being a seasonal occupation to an all-year-round enterprise.  We feel sure also that with enough water resources, we are bound to get more acreage under utilisation and achieve food security. We will also have adequate water for animal husbandry, either in ranches or along the pastoral grazing trails.  It will also mean the availability of water to sustain and expand fish farming, which is important to our ever rising population.
Our agriculture will no longer depend on the rains. The dams would encourage every Nigerian so inclined, to purchase a plot of land to plant a tree or vegetables, fruit trees or even a garden of flowers.  They would encourage Nigerians to appreciate the need to reserve and economize water, and to learn how to harvest and utilise flood water.  We hope the cooperation between the two ministries will go beyond the ministers’ level and seep down to the grassroots as well as the various benefitting communities. The communities must be made the most vital part of the implementation of the project to ensure not only its continuity but its expansion and sustenance.
We suspect that the ministry’s proposal of an equal number of dams for all states was politically determined.  Much as we cherish the equality of states on many issues, we suggest that ‘need’ and ‘potentials’ be the real determinants of the allocation of the earth dams.  The resources to build 370 earth dams are going to put pressure on the country’s purse, but the dams should be considered a vital contribution to our national infrastructural development, which is crucial to national survival, prosperity and, above all, self-reliance.  We also believe that organisations such as the World Bank, the Africa Development Bank (ADB) and other multilateral development institutions should help with this project.  This project should enjoy the support of all Nigerians.

PDP_4

Buhari clueless on how to overcome recession –PDP

— 3rd September 2016

From NDUBUISI ORJI, Abuja THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration lacks the fiscal discipline, knowhow and resolve to move the country out of recession. The PDP said statements by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, that the present administration of Buhari will focus on fiscal discipline and…

  • fulani-herdsmen-7

    Herdsmen attack: Enugu community, seminary deserted

    — 3rd September 2016

    *My contact with slain Catholic priest -Fr. Mbata From Petrus Obi, Enugu A week after Fulani herdsmen attacked them, fleeing residents of Ndiagu Attakwu, Akagbeugwu of Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State are yet to return to their homes while their community remains deserted. Although the community is now calm with the heavy…

  • wayas

    Economic hardship: Buhari must think outside the box – Joseph Wayas

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says Nigeria’s restructuring is inevitable Elder statesman and erstwhile  Senate President,Chief  Joseph Wayas believes Nigeria is at crossroads at the moment. But he is also of the opinion that the challenge is not insurmountable. In this interview with IHEANACHO NWOSU, he urged President Buhari to think outside the box to address the economic hardship currently…

  • BABA

    Hunger in the land: Don’t wait for masses revolt against your government, Balarabe Musa warns Buhari

    — 3rd September 2016

    Former Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe musa has said that Nigerian masses may soon rise against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari if the current economic hardship in the country is not addressed immediately. In this interview with Saturday Sun’s NOAH EBIJE in Kaduna,…

  • ORTOM

    How to end Herdsmen/Farmers clashes –Gov Ortom

    — 3rd September 2016

    *What I told President Buhari on grazing, ranching controversy The past one year of your administration has not really been a bed of roses because you met a lot of problems on the ground; backlog of salaries which you inherited from the past administration and non-payment of counterpart funding for several years. How have you…

  • Dugweke

    Nimbo: Five months After the massacre

    — 3rd September 2016

      *Community trying to get its life back From Petrus Obi, Enugu Just like a country fresh from war, the Nimbo Community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State is still licking the wounds of the April 25 attack by Fulani herdsmen who unleashed mayhem on the people killing scores in the process. About…

  • Nnamdi-Kanu

    5 Igbo groups, others to honour Nnamdi Kanu

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM GEOFFREY ANYANWU, AWKA FIVE groups from the South-East and three from the Niger Delta region would next month, publicly honour the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for refusing to compromise the Biafran struggle. The groups are Igbo Women Assembly, Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Igbo Students Union, Igbo Traders Association,…

  • cropped-logo2

    Man sets in-laws ablaze as wife dumps marriage

    — 3rd September 2016

    FROM FEMI FOLARANMI, YENAGOA TRAGEDY struck in Isampou community, Ekeremor local government area of Bayelsa State when a 37-year- old man set his in-laws’ residence ablaze over marital issues between him and his wife. The couple lived together in Bomadi community in Delta State before trouble started. According to investigations, the man simply identified as…

  • Riga

    Enemies after Buhari – Ex-Rep, Rigachikun

    — 3rd September 2016

    *Says they’re not happy because President’s policies have stopped their illicit sources of sustenance Hon Ibrahim Bello Rigachikun is a Kaduna-born politician and lawyer. He represented Igabi Federal Constituency of Kaduna State from 2011 to 2015 on the platform of defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the 7th assembly. He is currently the National…

  • highest-rape-crime-in-ethiopia

    Pastor accused of rape, abortion says, ‘I’ll marry all the girls’

    — 3rd September 2016

    BY LAWRENCE ENYOGHASU THE General Overseer of Tongue of Fire Restoration, Chukwuma Nwkocha, who was accused of abduction, defilement and illegal termination of pregnancies for about 13 teenagers has defended himself. The 34-year-old indigene of Imo State said he was only aware he slept with one of the girls, Kingdom, adding that he promised to…

