In a foreword, Professor Pat Utomi praises the book as “a sunny compilation that smells like a bouquet of a thousand flowers the wise words dispensed on the internet come alive and can serve as a companion for living in a challenged world.”

He adds: “Technology such as the social media have enabled an aggregation of the wisdom nuggets possible. Oby Chukwuneta found Facebook a place to face many demons that torture existence with both wisdom nuggets of sages and simple words of caring heart.”

The book garlanded in flowery words by the eminent professor is a new book by Chukwuneta Oby, a newspaper columnist who sees herself as “a non-graduating student of life and one to whom writing is an accidental passion.” On Facebook, she has a forum called “Facebook Parliament” where friends send in their original proverbs, wisecracks, life lessons, plus letters pouring out their souls and seeking advice and comments from members of the parliament who all offer their counsel. Finding herself deluged with an avalanche of such witty words, she decided to compile them into a book.

A copy landed on my table last week. The book titled Vintage Quotes for Success Living from Chukwuneta Oby’s Facebook Parliament would be presented to the public on November 24, at Muson Centre, Lagos.

I ask the author what inspired the book and she replies: “It was the desire not to let words that I consider worthwhile, go to waste. Whenever I read the comments of friends to my posts on the social media, I marvel at the depth of wisdom, knowledge and understanding of life’s issues that reside in Nigerians. It would have been most regrettable to just read such punchy lines and just click ‘like’. And go.

Those words deserve to be given some timelessness.