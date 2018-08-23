BON condemns demolition of Yinka Ayefele’s radio station

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) condemns in no uncertain terms the demolition of Fresh FM 105.9 by the government of Oyo State.

The station was pulled down and journalists thrown into the job market notwithstanding the fact that a case of alleged breach of the Oyo State Town Planning was before a court of competent jurisdiction.

In a statement released by Chairman of BON, Mr. John Momoh (OON), a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun, the organization decried what it called ‘muzzling of the media.”

The statement read, “As an umbrella body of broadcast stations in the country, we find this action not only oppressive and high handed but a demonstration of flagrant muzzling of the media and press freedom which must be condemned by all civilized minds.

“We ask the media in Nigeria, our international counterparts and all people of goodwill to stand and condemn the action of the government of Oyo State.

“BON stands with the Management and staff of Fresh FM and will support the proprietor of the station, Mr. Yinka Ayefele in demanding compensation from the State Government through any legitimate means necessary.

“The era of reckless assault on the media, especially by a democratically elected government is over and must be resisted where ever it rears its head,” it said.