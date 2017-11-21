The Sun News
Latest
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa calls on Mugabe to step down
21st November 2017 - Iranian president declares end of Islamic State
21st November 2017 - Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme
21st November 2017 - JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm
21st November 2017 - Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law
21st November 2017 - Liberia’s election petition panel trashes Brumskine’s fraud allegations
21st November 2017 - Zimbabwe: Mugabe, sacked VP to hold direct talks, says Army
21st November 2017 - US designates North Korea state sponsor of terror
21st November 2017 - Merkel prefers new poll to minority govt
21st November 2017 - 2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US
Home / Cover / National / JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm

JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm

— 21st November 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

It was a dark Tuesday in Mubi town of Adamawa State as a teenage suicide bomber reportedly killed over 30 persons.

The state police command said that  the suicide attack occurred around 5:20a.m local time, at Kunu Araha, a suburb in Mubi North.

It was allegedly triggered by a yet to be identified teenage boy who set off the suicide vest he was wearing.

Adamawa police spokesman, Othman Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said more than 30 persons lost their lives in the dawn Mosque attack.“We were made to understand that there was a bomb blast at a mosque in Mubi and over 30 lives were lost. A boy about 17-year-old wearing a suicide vest entered the mosque along with other worshippers. Immediately after the prayers, he detonated the bomb. Many of the wounded are receiving treatment at various hospitals in Mubi North where the attacks occurred around Kunu Araha area” he said.

He maintained that several other persons wounded in the attacks are receiving medical attention at various medical hospitals in Mubi Town.

In a swift reaction to the blast, Governor Muhammed Umar Jibrilla Bindow condemned the unfortunate incident of a bomb blast early Tuesday morning at the Shiwa mosque in the Yelwa area of Mubi, in the state.

Governor Bindow expressed his shock, on Tuesday morning, in a statement signed by his special assistant on press and media affairs, Martins Dickson.

He described the incident as “an act of wickedness perpetrated by criminals who are bent on destroying the hard earned peace in Mubi and other parts of the state.”

“We will continue to ensure that our people are protected and given a sense of security which is the most important responsibility of any government.

“We have also engaged all security agencies to ensure that this type of wicked act does not repeat itself in any part of the state.”

The governor also called for calm among residents, assuring that security had been stepped up in Mubi and its environs and that his government would not rest until those behind the wicked act are brought to book.

Governor Bindow also urged residents with useful information to provide such to security agencies so as to apprehend the culprits.

The governor also promised that those injured in the incident would be given adequate medical attention.    The bomb blast is undoubtedly a setback to the peace and calm that had returned to Mubi which was destroyed by Boko Haram.

Post Views: 7
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode mourns death of Ekwueme

— 21st November 2017

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Monday, expressed sadness over the demise of the first Vice President of Nigeria and elder statesman, Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Ekwueme, who was the first elected Vice-President of Nigeria in office from 1979 to 1983 died in a London Hospital at the age of 85 after a brief illness….

  • JUST IN: Suicide bomber kills 30 in Adamawa as Gov. Bindow calls for calm

    — 21st November 2017

    From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola It was a dark Tuesday in Mubi town of Adamawa State as a teenage suicide bomber reportedly killed over 30 persons. The state police command said that  the suicide attack occurred around 5:20a.m local time, at Kunu Araha, a suburb in Mubi North. It was allegedly triggered by a yet to…

  • Fayose signs anti-cultism bill into law

    — 21st November 2017

    ….Prescribes death penalty for offender Governor yodele Fayose of Ekiti State has signed into law, the bill prohibiting secret cults, terrorism and prescribing death sentence on any one caught in the act. While appending his signature to the bill at the Government House in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, Fayose said the signing was a confirmation of…

  • 2019 presidency: We’ve no anointed candidate –US

    — 21st November 2017

    From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Ahead of general elections in Nigeria, the United States of America declared it has not endorsed any candidate for the presidency in 2019. US Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, disclosed this in his comments during the closing ceremony of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Abuja. He said this in response…

  • FG declares Azikiwe, Balewa’s tombs national monuments

    — 21st November 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Government has declared the tombs of Nigeria’s first Governor-General and President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, first Nigerian Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa; and Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed as national monuments. Similarly, the first site where oil was discovered in Nigeria, in 1956; Oloibiri, in Ogbia Local Government Area of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share