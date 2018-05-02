The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - Bomb attack: FG orders stronger security in Adamawa
2nd May 2018 - Queen Elizabeth meets newest great grandson
2nd May 2018 - Insecurity: Air Force to deploy 150 special forces in Taraba
2nd May 2018 - Facebook: Getting feedback on new tools to protect people’s privacy
2nd May 2018 - Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor
2nd May 2018 - FIFA proposes new mini-World Cup every two years
2nd May 2018 - Varsity appoints Sen. Wamakko as BOT member
2nd May 2018 - Workers’ Day: Ogun workers urge Amosun to offset 48 months leave allowances
2nd May 2018 - Deadly attack hits Libya’s election headquarters
2nd May 2018 - FTC Lagos trains 40,000 civil servants in 61 years
Home / Cover / National / Bomb attack: FG orders stronger security in Adamawa
ADAMAWA BOMB ATTACKS

Bomb attack: FG orders stronger security in Adamawa

— 2nd May 2018

NAN

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered security agencies to beef up security in Mubi, Adamawa and environs, especially markets and places of worship, following the bomb attack in the state on Tuesday.

This directive is contained in a release issued on Wednesday by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity.

The release stated that the Federal Government was shocked and outraged by the suicide bomb attacks on a Mosque and a market in Mubi, Adamawa, describing the incident as tragic.

“This desecration of a place of worship by criminals is tragic and condemnable,’’ Akande said.

He stated that the Vice President condoled with the victims and their families, the government and people of Adamawa.

The release added that Osinbajo expressed the gratitude of the Federal Government to the rescue workers and medical personnel, who attended to the victims.

He also gave the assurance that security agencies were also working to apprehend the criminals behind the dastardly act and bring them to justice.

According to the release, the Vice President has been in touch with Gov. Bindow Jibrilla of Adamawa for on the spot assessment of the incident.

Osinbanjo directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure speedy and adequate provision of medical supplies and relief materials to the victims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that there was a twin bomb attack on a Mosque and a market at Mubi, Adamawa on Tuesday, in which 27 people died while scores of others were injured.

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADAMAWA BOMB ATTACKS

Bomb attack: FG orders stronger security in Adamawa

— 2nd May 2018

NAN The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has ordered security agencies to beef up security in Mubi, Adamawa and environs, especially markets and places of worship, following the bomb attack in the state on Tuesday. This directive is contained in a release issued on Wednesday by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President…

  • Insecurity: Air Force to deploy 150 special forces in Taraba

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Chief of Air Staff, Nigerian Air Force, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar says no fewer than 150 special forces would be deployed to assist in restoring security in troubled areas in Taraba State. Marshal Abubakar said this, in Enugu, on Wednesday, when he led a delegation of senior officers of the Air Force on a…

  • Facebook: Getting feedback on new tools to protect people’s privacy

    — 2nd May 2018

    The past several weeks have made clear that people want more information about how Facebook (www.Facebook.com) works and the controls they have over their information. And today at F8 we’re sharing some of the first steps we’re taking to better protect people’s privacy. We’re starting with a feature that addresses feedback we’ve heard consistently from…

  • UCH IBADAN SUICIDE

    Suicide: Man jumps to his death from UCH’s 5th floor

    — 2nd May 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A yet-to-be identified man on Wednesday morning jumped from the fifth floor of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan and died immediately. The man, who was said to be between 50 and 60, reportedly removed his pairs of leather slippers and put same on the fifth floor before he took the plunge….

  • Varsity appoints Sen. Wamakko as BOT member

    — 2nd May 2018

    NAN Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, in Kwara State, has appointed Sen. Aliyu Wamakko as member of its Board of Trustees (BOT). A statement signed by Wamakko’s media aide, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto, on Wednesday, said the appointment was for four years. The statement said that the appointment was conveyed in a letter to the senator…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share