– The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2018 - Bolt takes break from Mariners for overseas commitment
8th September 2018 - FRSC board promotes 20 officers
8th September 2018 - I supply pap to London and America
8th September 2018 - Angela Adebayo turns Nigeria’s top corporate Amazon
8th September 2018 - Florence Ita-Giwa not slowing down
8th September 2018 - First-half goals give Brazil comfortable 2-0 win over U.S.
8th September 2018 - I’ve been longing to be queen since I was 12 – Lizzy Adoga
8th September 2018 - Still on Oskar Ibru’s Accra poolside 60th birthday bash
8th September 2018 - Rapper Mac Miller dead at age 26
8th September 2018 - ‘How we began NASS Study Centre with 3 students’ – Prof Eyisi
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Bolt takes break from Mariners for overseas commitment
BOLT

Bolt takes break from Mariners for overseas commitment

— 8th September 2018

NAN

Olympic sprint champion, Usain Bolt will put his efforts to carve out a football career on hold for a week to fulfil a “previously planned” overseas commitment, the A-League’s Central Coast Mariners said on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Jamaican has been trialling with the Mariners for the last three weeks in the hope of securing a professional contract for the 2018-19 A-League campaign.

The break, from Sept. 9-16, had been agreed before he joined Mike Mulvey’s team for training, the club said in a statement.

Bolt made his debut for the Mariners on Aug. 31, coming off the bench for 18 minutes against a local amateur side.

READ ALSO US OPEN: 20 year-old Osaka relishes Serena test

The Mariners won the game 6-1 but Bolt looked well short of match fitness and lacked the touch on the ball of many of his team mates.

Bolt himself said he would need at least four months to get up to speed.

Bolt’s attempt to transform himself from the face of global athletics to professional football player has generated huge publicity for the Mariners, who finished bottom of the 10-team A-League last season.

It has also drawn scepticism, with Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz questioning Bolt’s open-ended trial, saying the A-League should focus on recruiting proven talents and improving Australian youngsters.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FRSC

FRSC board promotes 20 officers

— 8th September 2018

NAN The board of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has approved the promotion of eight Corps Commanders (CC) and 12 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC). The approval was made at the board meeting on Friday. The eight corps commanders were promoted to the position of Assistant Corps Marshals (ACM) and the deputy corps commanders were…

  • EYISI

    ‘How we began NASS Study Centre with 3 students’ – Prof Eyisi

    — 8th September 2018

    CHIKA ABANOBI Joy Eyisi, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) the first female to be elected into the post since the inception of the university in 2002, was formerly a one-time Director of the university at the National Assembly (NASS) Study Centre where she had the opportunity of interacting with many…

  • Paris Club refund: Govs angry over N16.67b secret payment to Osun

    — 8th September 2018

    The Federal Government had in March, 2018 claimed that it had so far shared N1.9 trillion among states as support from the Paris Club refund. Ade Alade, Abuja State governors across party lines are presently fuming over an alleged secret payment of N16.67 billion, said to be the last tranche of Paris Club refund payment to…

  • APC STATE CHAIRMEN

    2019 Primaries: APC states’ chairmen battle Oshiomhole

    — 8th September 2018

    Responding, the party chairmen in all the 36 state chapters and the FCT threatened to pass a vote of no confidence in the Oshiomhole-led NWC • Accuse him of running party like a cabal Willy Eya, Romanus Ugwu, Vincent Kalu, Noah Ebije, Linus Oota, John Alechenu, Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Timothy Olanrewaju, Bamigbola Gbolagunte and George…

  • NIGERIA'S DEMOCRACY IN DANGER

    Nigeria’s democracy in danger, Edwin Clark warns

    — 8th September 2018

    “What happened the other day at the National Assembly was a dangerous attempt to truncate our democracy” • Security agents colluding with politicians to truncate civil rule Like a man that saw tomorrow, few days before his Abuja residence was raided by armed policemen searching for arms and ammunition, elder statesman and leader of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share