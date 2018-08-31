– The Sun News
31st August 2018 - Bolt set for football baptism 
31st August 2018 - State congress tears Oyo ADC apart
31st August 2018 - Sheyi Ojo joins Reims
31st August 2018 - Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts
31st August 2018 - Scunthorpe signs Chelsea’s Ike Ugbo
31st August 2018 - Benue monarch condoles with Dickson, donates N.5m towards Cancer Foundation
31st August 2018 - Tyson: Joshua better than Wilder, Fury  
31st August 2018 - Flooding: Obaseki assesses impact, assures victims of relief materials
31st August 2018 - Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project
31st August 2018 - Infantino gives kudos to Eagles, Nigerian fans
Bolt set for football baptism 

Usain Bolt is set to get a first taste of competitive football on Friday in a much-hyped game, but the sprint superstar admits he is nervous with his fitness levels not up to scratch.

The Jamaican is likely to be handed a 10 or 15 minute run-out for Australia’s Central Coast Mariners in a friendly against an amateur side as he works towards his dream of earning a playing contract and becoming a professional footballer.

Such is the buzz swirling around the match that it will be broadcast live on pay TV and 10,000 fans are expected to cram into the Central Coast Stadium for what is normally a low-key pre-season fixture.

The club, which finished bottom of the domestic A-League last season, is planning fireworks and other entertainment to keep fans amused until Bolt makes his entrance.

All eyes will be on the eight-time Olympic champion with a local paper planning to distribute 100,000 cardboard cut-out face masks of the 32-year-old for onlookers to wear.

“I think that will be a bit weird, but not too weird,” Bolt, who favours playing left wing, joked of the masks. “I’ve seen a little bit of that in track and field. But it will be something new to play the first game and see that.”

Usain Bolt dominated sprinting after taking double individual gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and he remains the world record holder for the 100 metres.

Despite being used to running in front of 100,000 spectators and millions of TV viewers, the nerves are jangling as he enters a new phase in his career, having tried out with several other clubs around the world to no avail.

“There will be nerves, definitely. It’s not like a charity game anymore, this is a career I’m pursuing,” said Bolt.

OYO ADC

State congress tears Oyo ADC apart

— 31st August 2018

Oluseye Oyo, Ibadan National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been given a 72-hour ultimatum to cancel the state congress of the party held in Oyo State on Tuesday. The ultimatum was given by the Unity Forum that moved its structures from the ruling All Progressives Congress  (APC) in the state…

  • CROSS RIVER

    Cross River: SDP’ll sack Ayade in 2019, guber aspirant boasts

    — 31st August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former Cross River State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyo Ekpo, on Thursday, picked nomination form to vie for the state gubernatorial seat on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP). Ekpo, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja when he was received at the SDP national secretariat by the…

  • BENUE MONARCH

    Benue monarch condoles with Dickson, donates N.5m towards Cancer Foundation

    — 31st August 2018

    Paramount ruler of Ijigban kingdom of Benue State , Christopher Onumah Agbo, has commiserated with Governor Seriake Dickson and his family over the death of his mother, GoldCoast Dickson, popularly called Mama Gogo.  Agbo, who is the father of Dickson’s Chief Press Secretary, Francis Ottah Agbo, urged the governor to cry no more because Mama…

  • OBASEKI

    Flooding: Obaseki assesses impact, assures victims of relief materials

    — 31st August 2018

    Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, dispatched a team of officials, headed by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Yakubu Gowon, to take a tour of areas affected by flash floods occasioned by the heavy and persistent rainfall in the state.  The assessment, according to the government, is to ascertain the degree of…

  • BAYELSA GOVT

    Cargo firm lauds Bayelsa govt. on airport project

    — 31st August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa International Cargo Airport has continued to attract massive attention ahead of its formal commissioning by President Muhammadu Buhari. A former managing director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), Olu Owolabi, said the airport will lead Bayelsa to economic prosperity. Owolab,i who led other top management staff of the company…

