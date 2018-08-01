JUST IN: Bolaji Abdullahi resigns as APC Publicity Sec., joins PDP

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Bolaji Abudullahi, has resigned his position from the party.

Abdullahi, who made this known in his social media handle, also said he has defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Only late Tuesday, Abdullahi was quoted to have said he remained a member of the APC even when his mentor, Senate President Bukola Saraki, had defected from the ruling party.

Details later…