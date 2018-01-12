Bola Udom takes gospel music to next level

Award winning gospel artiste, Bola Udom, is poised to take her music to the next level.

With her band, The Psalmists, Udom recently released a single entitled, ‘Above all’ and it’s enjoying rave reviews across the country. The song has been described as a unique craft, filled with power to heal and turn things around for good.

Since her debut, Udom has performed in programmes including the National Conference for People with Disabilities, National Indigenous Gospel Music Concert and several other shows where testimonies were shared.

Apart from touching lives with her soul lifting lyrics, Udom is most preferred and revered in Nigeria because of her ability to reach the grassroots with her kind of music. Udom has also used her music to support the motherless babies by building orphanages across the country.