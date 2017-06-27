Boko Haram’s northern insurgency intensifies, more women abducted

Multiple devastating suicide bombing attacks were reported over the span of 24 hours in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri killing nine and wounding upwards of 13, of which most were civilians.

The attacks came after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan had just come to an end where people were flooding the streets in what is known as Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Of the several suicide bombings four were perpetrated by female Boko Haram converts that are suspected of coming from the some 300 schoolgirls Boko Haram abducted from a secondary school in the town of Chibok in Borno State.

Boko Haram also claimed to have attacked a Nigerian military police convoy on the outskirts of Maiduguri earlier last week where the elusive Boko Haram leader, Abubakr Shekau released a fresh propaganda video where he appears glassy-eyed and holding what looks like a stick instead of a microphone while proudly declaring his Boko Haram were responsible for the attack stating: “I want to tell you that we are the one that attacked the convoy, here are the vehicles for all to witness.”

The video then cuts to several scenes of Boko Haram fighters engaging what looks like a mix of military and civilian vehicles with heavy machine guns mounted to the back of camouflaged pick up trucks. Then the video cuts to graphic images of what looks like dead Nigerian soldiers and others captured tied to a stump in preparation for beheading by machete-wielding Boko Haram terrorists.

(Source: Sofrep)