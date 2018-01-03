Boko Haram: Why there is peace in Bauchi, by Buratai

FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI

Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has explained why Bauchi State is peaceful amidst attacks by insurgents in other states in the north east, attributing it to the cooperation of residents and the collaboration of security agencies working in the state.

Gen. Buratai disclosed this, on Wednesday, shortly after he flagged-off construction of a 600 metre access road at the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi, and inspection of construction of four blocks of accommodation for soldiers at the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, (NAAC), Bauchi.

The Army chief commended the people of the state and the security agencies there for the peace enjoyed in Bauchi, which he said was a huge departure from the current experience of other states in the north east which are still under pockets of attacks by Boko Haram.

Speaking with journalists at the Command Guest House, Bauchi, Gen. Buratai, who was in company with the GOC 3 Division, Jos, Maj.-Gen. Benjamin Ahanotu and other principal officers of the Nigerian Army headquarters noted that, “It is interesting that there have been cordial relationship between the members of the public and the Nigerian Army here in Bauchi.

“You can see for a long time there had been a very peaceful co-existence and they are doing their job and the security situation in Bauchi has greatly improved through the collaborative efforts of all the security agencies – the Police, the DSS, and NSCDC, and most importantly the public are cooperating with us.”

Buratai said that he was in Bauchi on routine and administrative visit to see the troops and the infrastructural developments that are currently going on within the barracks in the state.

The Army boss who was conducted round the four blocks during the inspection tour by the Commander (NAAC), Bauchi, Maj.-Gen. J. A. Akomolafe, acknowledged that there is “serious housing deficit in the barracks across the nation” and promised to address the problem

Speaking shortly after the inspection tour, the COAS said he was impressed with the on-going work and promised to build more of such types of blocks of houses to accommodate officers and men in the barracks.

He added: “There are plans for more. Apart from the buildings, I have been briefed by the two commanders- the 33 Artillery Commander and the Corps Commander, Army, on the developments that are going on in terms of maintenance, they have brought to life many of their vehicles ell in terms of the welfare of their troops and I want them to keep it up.”

Speaking earlier, Gen. Akomolafe explained that the capacity in each of the four blocks under construction is 10 apartments

In the words of Akomolafe, “No amount of words can express our gratitude to you (Buratai). We cherish your courage, your vision and your character.

“You are God-sent to the Armoured School. This is not to praise-sing you, Sir. There is no reward for intention sir and so every opportunity we have to show our appreciation, we will definitely do that. You are welcome to Bauchi.”

Also speaking earlier, the commander, 33 Artillery Brigade Brig.-Gen. Timothy Olowomeye, said the 600 metres road would extend into the Brigade Headquarters and the Garrison headquarters in the 33 Artilery Brigade.