The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
18th September 2016 - Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai
18th September 2016 - Nnamdi Kanu mustn’t celebrate Xmas in prison, says cleric
18th September 2016 - Edo celebrates Ogbemudia at 84
18th September 2016 - Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video
18th September 2016 - Fayose commends self for candidates’ performance in NECO exams
18th September 2016 - Rio 2016 Zika fear: How Team USA took cover in Cruise Liner
18th September 2016 - Hawon Kibo: Mystery behind Plateau State’s valley of death
18th September 2016 - How to end jailbreaks –Lawyers
18th September 2016 - Let’s rebase our appetite for rice
18th September 2016 - RTI ends LEAD project in Rivers after fruitful PIND, USAID partnership
Home / National / Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video
Boko Haram

Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video

— 18th September 2016

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, was conspicuously missing in the new video released by the insurgents’ group because he was nursing the ‘fatal’ wound he sustained recently, a source who has been following the insurgents’ video since 2014 said.
A new video released by Boko Haram last Wednesday showed a crowd of insurgents purportedly observing the Eid Kabir without their leader, Shekau, who the military claimed was fatally wounded during an air raid on August 19.
“The air interdiction took place on Friday, August 19, 2016, while the terrorists were performing Friday rituals at Taye village, Gombale general area within Sambisa forest, Borno State. The Boko Haram commanders confirmed dead include Abubakar Mubi, Malam Nuhu and Malam Hamman, amongst others, while their leader, the so-called “Abubakar Shekau,” is believed to be fatally wounded on his shoulders,” the military said.
Sunday Sun gathered from a source that had link with the insurgents in the past that the jihadists’ leader might be ill. “From all indications and from my checks, the man is ill. He was not also in the audio released by the group in the first week of August. All is not well with him,” the source said.
Commenting on the observed absence of Shekau, the media coordinator of the counter-insurgency operation in the northeast, Operation Lafiya Dole, Air Commodore Dele Alonge said the video confirmed claims by the military that Shekau is indisposed. “For the past one month, how many of the Boko Haram terrorists have seen either the first Shekau, second or the person cloning him? We have said earlier and we maintained that Shekau or the man cloning him is fatally wounded from our troops’ bombardment. That was why he wasn’t in their video,” he told Sunday Sun reporter.
He also said the video was “a mere propaganda device to sustain their terror act,” adding, “We won’t give them space.”
But some residents of Maiduguri warned the authorities and the military not to take the insurgents threat for granted. A religious leader who preferred anonymity urged the military not to view the threat as mere propaganda, noting that the terrorists group may have used the president’s name to divert the attention of the security to cause havoc somewhere.
“We shouldn’t treat the Boko Haram threat to capture the president alive as mere propaganda as the military want us believe. The threat should be taken seriously because of its implication.
Boko Haram may be issuing the threat to direct the attention and energy of our security to the protection of the presidential villa and other senior government officials only to target vulnerable areas,” the cleric said.
Shekau was once reported killed by the Nigerian army in 2009.
The army also said the acerbic leader of the jihadists had died between July 25 and August 3 following raids on his hideout by soldiers in Sambisa Forest, where he was fatally wounded.
But he reappeared some months later in videos, threatening to attack public places and towns. The threat was later carried out by the terrorists as they seized many communities in Borno and Adamawa states. In 2014, the army also claimed it killed a man purporting to be Shekau (dubbed Shekau II by the Nigerian media) in another battle at Konduga between September 12 and 14. That claim generated reactions from some Nigerians.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gen.-Martin-Luther-Agwai

Burying 13 Generals was my greatest challenge as CDS, says Agwai

— 18th September 2016

From Molly Kilete, Abuja Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant-General Martin-Luther Agwai, yesterday said the greatest challenge in his entire military career, was burying 13 Generals who died in the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force plane crash of September, 17, 2006, in Benue State. Agwai, who said their death created a huge vacuum in the army,…

  • Kanu

    Nnamdi Kanu mustn’t celebrate Xmas in prison, says cleric

    — 18th September 2016

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Ministries Inc, aka (By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh, has blamed the continued incarceration of the Director of Radio Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on lack of interest of the international community, especially Britain in assisting the Indigenous People of…

  • Edo state

    Edo celebrates Ogbemudia at 84

    — 18th September 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Elder statesman and two-time governor of Midwest and Bendel states, Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, was yesterday celebrated by eminent citizens of Edo State, including the state governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who organized a dinner to honour him as he turned 84. Speaking at the colourful event held at the ultra-modern New…

  • Boko Haram

    Boko Haram: Why Shekau was missing in new video

    — 18th September 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The factional leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, was conspicuously missing in the new video released by the insurgents’ group because he was nursing the ‘fatal’ wound he sustained recently, a source who has been following the insurgents’ video since 2014 said. A new video released by Boko Haram last Wednesday…

  • Fayose

    Fayose commends self for candidates’ performance in NECO exams

    — 18th September 2016

    By Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti EKITI State Governor,  Ayodele Fayose, has given his administration a pat on the back for the outstanding performance of the state’s candidates in this year’s National Examination Council (NECO) and West African Examination Council (WAEC) results. An analysis of the NECO results released, Friday, showed that Ekiti State topped the 36 states…

  • Business man

    Lessons from my success story

    — 18th September 2016

    –Bisi Olatilo, veteran broadcaster, entrepreneur By AYO ALONGE ace broadcaster and media guru, Prince Bisi Olatilo, has a whole lot to reveal about both his private and public life, especially about his career which spans over 42 years.Olatilo, who is fluent in  three major Nigerian languages, in this interview, discloses how much this  has fetched…

  • Nkem

    I’ve been able to limit operational costs by moving most of my business online –Nkem Adeniran-Adedokun, manufacturer of maternity, baby essentials

    — 18th September 2016

    By Christy Anyanwu Nkem Adeniran-Adedokun  designs and manufactures maternity and baby essentials such as maternity gowns, breastfeeding covers, feeding and support pillows, baby play mats etc. She’s  a maternity consultant and Creative Director at Ninekay Maternity. She also  educates, prepares and supports new and expecting moms through pregnancy and beyond to enable them achieve a…

  • Dokubo

    Why I took a break from Nollywood –Hilda Dokubo

    — 18th September 2016

    By Christian Agadibe A few years ago, veteran actress, Hilda Dokubo stepped aside from Nollywood. Her departure had created a vacuum, as many of her fans sorely missed her. Now, she is back fully in the industry with a cameo in the wave making movie, The CEO produced by Kunle Afolayan. In this exclusive chat…

  • Ikimi

    Edo guber: Why we’re behind Ize-Iyamu –Ikimi

    — 18th September 2016

    By Enyeribe EjIogu Edo State gubernatorial poll will now hold on September 28 but the stakes are very high with the odds ostensibly in favour  APC which claims PDP has no legacy in Edo State and thus should expect nothing but total defeat and especially as PDP appears divided since there are two candidates laying…

  • Obende

    Edo guber: APC will win

    — 18th September 2016

    –Senator Domingo Obende, APC National Campaign Council Publicity and Media Chairman By Ayo Alonge Senator Domingo Obende is the All Progressives Congress, (APC), National Campaign Council Publicity and Media Chairman.In this interview with journalists in Lagos, he spoke on the postponed governorship election in Edo State and  declared that the PDP in Edo State lacks…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351