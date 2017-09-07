The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2017 - Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army
7th September 2017 - Former LG chiefs tackle Obiano over unpaid entitlement
7th September 2017 - I’ll generate 3,000 jobs in my first tenure  – PRP candidate
7th September 2017 - Governor was imposed on Anambra, says group
7th September 2017 - I’m ready for probe, Onnoghen tells EFCC
7th September 2017 - Misau’s retirement letter genuine – Police Service Commission
7th September 2017 - Nigeria’s exit from recession, bad news for Buhari’s opponents – Lai Mohammed
7th September 2017 - 2019: Kwankwaso’s posters flood Dutse
7th September 2017 - Resident doctors’ strike: Save our lives, patients beg FG
7th September 2017 - 9 states owe workers’ salaries –Report
Home / Cover / National / Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army

Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army

— 7th September 2017

•As NAF assures Nigerians of victory over insurgents

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigerian Army said it has killed two Boko Haram commanders and deputies of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of the sect.
Army spokesman, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the commanders, Afdu Kawuri and Abubakar Benishek, were killed in a successful military operation in Alafa, Borno State.
“This is in addition to Ba’Abba Ibrahim and two other Boko Haram commanders that died after sustaining injuries during their last ambush at Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State,” he said.
Usman said five other key leaders of the group and close associates of Shekau were neutralised in joint bombardment in August.
The Army spokesman described Shekau’s latest video, where he taunted the Army, as an act of desperation and lies by “remnants of the insurgents to instill unnecessary fear in law-abiding citizens.”
In the video, the group denied the killing of its five key commanders and claimed it had a wonderful Sallah celebration in Sambisa forest.
“We challenge the so-called terrorist leader to produce the five key commanders earlier killed or the video of those ameers he claimed (were) not dead and are still with him.
“It is also instructive to note that Shekau is scared and rattled by the 40-day ultimatum issued by the Chief of Army Staff to Operation Lafiya Dole to fish him out,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has said the military campaign against insurgency in the country has been yielding positive results as counter-insurgency operations in the North East have degraded the capacity of the terrorists and curtailed their movement.
He made the declaration at the inauguration of two new blocks of classrooms at the Air Force Comprehensive Secondary School, Iyaba-Offa, Ibadan, Oyo State, and the Joint Airmen Mess at 671 Nigerian Air Force Detachment, Ibadan.
Abubakar was represented at the event by the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Yahaya. The hosts were the Commander, 671 NAF Detachment, Air Commodore Olalekan Lawal, and the Commandant, AFCS, Wing Commander Peter Garba.
The CAS said: “We’ve largely degraded the capacity of the terrorists and curtailed their freedom of movement, while retaining credible capability project force in other parts of the country, like the South South and South West, against miscreants and pipeline vandals as well as the North Central and North West against cattle rustlers and other criminal elements.”

Post Views: 11
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram: We’ve killed Shekau’s deputies – Army

— 7th September 2017

•As NAF assures Nigerians of victory over insurgents From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Nigerian Army said it has killed two Boko Haram commanders and deputies of the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of the sect. Army spokesman, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the commanders, Afdu Kawuri and Abubakar Benishek, were killed in…

  • Former LG chiefs tackle Obiano over unpaid entitlement

    — 7th September 2017

    By Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Former deputy chairmen of Local Government Areas in Anambra state have threatened the re-election bid of Governor Willie Obiano over the alleged debt owed them by the state government. The former deputies warned that they would be forced to reconsider their support for the Governor if the arrears of their entitlements…

  • I’ll generate 3,000 jobs in my first tenure  – PRP candidate

    — 7th September 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate in Anambra State, Dr. Stephen Mbah, has said his administration would review what he described as the excessive taxation on companies in Anambra and also generate enough employment opportunities for unemployed youths in the State. Mbah said excessive taxation on companies makes it difficult…

  • Governor was imposed on Anambra, says group

    — 7th September 2017

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Igboeze, a socio-political group has advised Anambra voters to absolve Governor Willie Obiano of any shortcomings since according to them; he was not prepared and did not work for his present position but was imposed on the state. Speaking during a meeting  in  Awka,  the president of the group, Pius Okoye…

  • I’m ready for probe, Onnoghen tells EFCC

    — 7th September 2017

    • We’re not investigating CJN, says Commission From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen said he has nothing to hide over allegations that he was under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was reacting to media reports which listed his name among other high profile…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share