Home / World News / Boko Haram: We stand with Nigeria –UK

Boko Haram: We stand with Nigeria –UK

— 6th October 2017

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom has said it stands with Nigeria in the fight against terrorism in the country.

UK’s Minister for the Armed Forces, Mark Lancaster,gave the assurance during his visit to the country, to further strengthen defence ties.

According to a statement issued by the British High Commission, Abuja, Lancaster said: “The UK stands united with Nigeria in the international fight against terror. With our world class military expertise, we are helping the Nigerian military develop the skills necessary to tackle the threat of Boko Haram.

“From expert operational guidance and medical mentoring in the North East, to counter explosive device training across the country, the UK is leading the way in its commitment to supporting a safe and stable Nigeria,” Lancaster said.

The minister  toured different parts of the country including Makurdi, Maiduguri, Kaduna and Abuja to get a first hand assessment of the support UK troops were providing for Nigerian soldiers, the statement said.

“During the visit, he saw first hand the support the UK is providing to the Nigerian Armed Forces leading the fight against Boko Haram.

 “As well as meeting those delivering expert training to the Nigerian Armed Forces through the resident British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT), the Minister met with UK personnel in the Liaison and Support Team (LST) based in the North East of the country.

The LST provides non-lethal operational advice and guidance to the Nigerian Armed Forces as they tackle the terror threat of Boko Haram.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 6th October 2017 at 6:14 am
    Boko Haram is not terrorism, it is civil war. The natives in that region- Kanuris etc. no longer want to be under the undemocratic illiterate caliphate rule. As long as the undemocratic illiterate caliphate rule exist in that region, the conflict- the civil war will not end.

