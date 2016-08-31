The Sun News
Air force fighter jet

Boko Haram: We spend N475m monthly to fuel jets –Air Force

— 31st August 2016

•Destroys new insurgents’ camp in Borno
•BBOG group tasks Buhari on Chibok girl’s rescue

From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spends N475 million monthly to fuel its fighter jets and transport planes to fight Boko Haram.
The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said in Lagos yesterday that the force uses 1.9 million litres of aviation fuel monthly to fly missions in the North-East, the hotbed of Boko Haram insurgency. Aviation fuel sells for N250 per litres, meaning that at least, N475 million is spent on a monthly basis.
He spoke during the opening of the 2016 Logistics seminar organsed by the NAF’s Logistics Command.
Giving other breakdown, he said: “So we are talking of about 10, 000 litres just for one aircraft time. We have so many other airplanes like the Alpha jets which consume 2, 400 litres per hour. They also fly in formation and that means about 4, 800 litres a day. There are other planes that fly on a daily basis.”
Air Marshal Abubakar said to ensure  the force build capacity in logistics planning, the hierarchy of the NAF has embarked on training and retraining of its personnel within and outside Nigeria, especially as logistics play a very vital role in the success or failure of military operations.
He said the NAF has consistently sought ways of standardising her logistics procedures and operations in line with current global best practices.
While explaining that the Air Force must put together a carefully planned strategy not only for the movement of equipment and personnel to the theatre of war, the NAF chief said this was important if the current security challenges  must be properly addressed.
He said: “It is only when we get the strategy right that we can hope to effectively and efficiently deploy air power necessary for addressing the challenges facing Nigeria. To support air operations in the North-East, the NAF must put an excellent plan that will ensure availability of aviation fuel in the operational area.
Earlier, the Federal Government said yesterday it will continue to support the military to end insurgency and militancy. Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur Dan Ali (retd) said President Muhammadu Buhari is eager to end violent crimes.
He was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Defence Minstery, Amb. Danguma Sheni.
Meanwhile, the NAF said yesterday its fighter jets have destroyed a new Boko Haram camp in Borno State. The camp, located between Malam Fatori and Kangarwa in northern part of the state, is about six kilometres from the location of another facility attacked on August 20 by fighter jets, killing over 300 insurgents.
A statement by the Director Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, said the post-strike Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) mission conducted by the Air Force had revealed that some surviving Boko Haram members had converged at the new location, prompting the latest strike.
Famuyiwa said the air assault will further “degrade the capability of the insurgents while fostering the creation of the necessary enablement for ground troops to operate”.
Meanwhile, the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) campaign group has accused President Buhari of allowing members of the Boko Haram terrorists to determine the release of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls.
This is even as police again yesterday barred the BBOG from gaining access into the Presidential Villa, Abuja to seek audience with Buhari.
The group, which is continuing with its 14 days strategic engagement, criticised the President for his statement at the just-concluded sixth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VI), in Kenya, where he suggested his willingness to swap the girls for Boko Haram detainees.
The group also condemned the President’s call on the terrorists to engage an international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) if they so wish.
Coordinator of the BBOG, Mrs. Oby Ezekwesili, who made this known during a peaceful march by the group to the Villa in Abuja yesterday, wondered why the President was giving so much powers to the terrorists who have continued to wreak havoc in some parts of the country to determine the fate of the girls.
She said: “We fail to understand why our Federal Government is giving so much powers to determine the process and first mover actions to the terrorists.
According to her, “Mr. President suggested a willingness to swap our girls for Boko Haram fighters preferring that the terrorists engage an international Non-Governmental Organization in the intermediation process if they so wish.
His words as reported were, “If they [the terrorists] do not want to talk to us directly, let them pick an internationally recognized Non-Governmental Organisation, convince them that they are holding the girls and that they want Nigeria to release a number of Boko Haram leaders in detention, which they are supposed to know.”.
She commended the courage and gallantry of the military in the frontline, the Multinational Joint Task Force, and the Civilian JTF, for their bravery, urging them to remain resilient.

Latest

asuu-logo-330x242

Strike looms in varsities over 2009 MoU

— 31st August 2016

By Gabriel Dike Unless the Federal Government acts fast, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may soon embark on a nation-wide strike to protest the non-implementation of their demands, some from 2009. Already, the union has started sensitising the public on the contentious issues while appealing to prominent Nigerians to prevail on the Federal…

  • Air force fighter jet

    Boko Haram: We spend N475m monthly to fuel jets –Air Force

    — 31st August 2016

    •Destroys new insurgents’ camp in Borno •BBOG group tasks Buhari on Chibok girl’s rescue From Molly Kilete, Abuja and Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) spends N475 million monthly to fuel its fighter jets and transport planes to fight Boko Haram. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said in Lagos yesterday…

  • 160830140139-04-libya-migrants-eu-exlarge-169

    Five-day-old twins among 6,500 migrants rescued from Mediterranean Sea

    — 31st August 2016

    By Emma Emeozor Five-day-old twins were among 6,500 refugees and migrants rescued yesterday off the Libyan coast while attempting to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. The twins were traveling with their mother before they were rescued by Italian coastguard and airlifted to an Italian hospital, according to Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) also known as…

  • EFCC_2

    Corruption war: NBA demands EFCC apology

    — 31st August 2016

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has demanded an apology from the EFCC for referring to the body as ‘rogues and group of vultures.’ The position of the NBA was contained in a press statement signed by its General Secretary, Isiaka Abiola Olagunju. Olagunju criticised the chairman of the anti-graft agency for…

  • charles-soludo

    Soludo backs Buhari’s emergency bill, proposes N19trn ‘anti-recession’ blueprint

    — 31st August 2016

    Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s emergency economic bill aimed at reviving the economy. In a mini-blueprint for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Soludo also proposed a public spending of 15 percent to 20 percent (N14 trillion to N19 trillion) of the…

  • Fulani killer herdsman

    Herdsman arrested with AK47 rifle, ammunition in Enugu

    — 31st August 2016

    A 20-year-old herdsman, Ibrahim Adamumale, has been arrested by the police in Enugu for alleged possession of an AK47 rifle and ammunition, police said. Adamu, who is an indigene of Nasarawa State, was also found with 24 rounds of live ammunition. The spokesman of the state Police Command, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the arrest yesterday. Mr….

  • jimoh-ibrahim

    Ondo guber: Jimoh Ibrahim in court to stop Jegede

    — 31st August 2016

    By Willy Eya Group Managing Director of Energy Group and Ondo State governorship candidate of the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim, yesterday filed a suit asking a Federal High Court, Abuja not to recognise the candidate of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic…

  • Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

    FG to set up technology hubs in 8 geo-political zones

    — 31st August 2016

    •To train 400,000 youths By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Government, is set to establish technology hubs across the six geo-political zones in the country, including Lagos and Abuja. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said this at the flag off ceremony of Google Digital Training for Youth Empowerment with the theme “Diversifying Nigerian Economy: Enabling youths through…

  • Niger Delta

    Don’t bomb Niger Delta agitators –Umar

    — 31st August 2016

    From Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former military governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd), has warned President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from bombing Niger Delta militants over crisis of oil and gas. Umar’s warning came on the heels of President Buhari’s recent vow to deal with the militants as he did to Boko Haram if…

  • BIAFRA

    Biafra group names new leader

    — 30th August 2016

    (By Okey Sampson – ABA) The leadership of the new pro-Biafra group, the Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB), has in a confusing twist named Jonathan Kurubo from Bayelsa State as its new leader.  This even as the group which claimed to be the true Igbo organization has listed the wife of former president of…

