Boko Haram wanted leader, 2 others nabbed

Stories from Molly Kilete. Abuja

The Army said its soldiers on counter-insurgency operations in the North-East have arrested another wanted leader in Yobe State.

The suspect, Muhammed Bulama, who is No. 105, on the Wanted List of terrorists by the military, was arrested alongside two of his members, Ardo Abba Muhammed, who claimed to be his elder brother and Muhammadu Kaigama.

They were nabbed at Azare community in Gujba Local Government Area with the help of some local vigilante group in the town, while trying to sell their cattle which they had taken to the village market to raise money for Sallah .

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sani Usman, also said the suspects were arrested while riding on a horseback and a bicycle shepherding some cattle to the market.

He said, “during preliminary investigation, the suspected terrorist leader personally confirmed his photograph on the list and further revealed that he specialised in rearing animals for the terrorist group.

Usman, in a statement, said, “he further confessed that they came to the village to sell the animals as they had run out of cash in their hide-out and would also get some food items back for the upcoming Sallah.