Boko Haram: Wanted journalist arrested in Abuja

By Moshood Adebayo

Most wanted suspected Boko Haram journalist, Ahmed Salkida, was yesterday arrested by the security operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

Salkida, who was declared wanted along with two others-Ahmed Bolori and Aisha Wakil-by the Nigerian Army over Boko Haram’s latest video was arrested while disembarking from an Emirates aircraft flight No. EK 785.

He was said to have been living in the Middle East since the outbreak of the Boko Haram crisis.

Daily Sun gathered that it appeared that the journalist had premonition about his arrest as he was said to have told a female passenger, who sat besides him on the flight that he might be arrested by the State Security Service (SSS).

The female passenger was quoted as saying that he recognised the journalist from photos posted on the Internet and engaged him in conversation throughout the seven-hour flight.

‘He told me that since he was traveling with an Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) and the SSS) was aware of his coming, he was expected to be arrested upon arrival in Nigeria’’

While accusing the government of pronouncing him guilty without trial, Salkida also expressed the fear that he would not be given a fair trial.

Although he insisted that he didn’t know the whereabouts of the missing Chibok girl, however, he admitted to receiving two video clips from Boko Haram before they were released to the public.

This, he said, was because Boko Haram had confidence in his objectivity as an investigative journalist, who, in the past had interviewed Yusuf, the founding leader of Boko Haram.