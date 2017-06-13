The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - Boko Haram: US senators oppose sale of fighter jets to Nigeria
13th June 2017 - Recalled judges: You lied on Justice Ademola, AGF fires NJC
13th June 2017 - The Sun sues EFCC over invasion of premises
13th June 2017 - Why we did it -EFCC
13th June 2017 - EFCC under fire over The Sun invasion
13th June 2017 - EFCC invasion of The Sun premises: Our position
13th June 2017 - Osinbajo signs 2017 budget
13th June 2017 - Executive Order: NDLEA, NPA clash over exclusion clause
13th June 2017 - Boko Haram: Army rescues 9 children in terrorists’ training
13th June 2017 - June 12 should be declared Democracy Day –Kalu
Home / Cover / National / Boko Haram: US senators oppose sale of fighter jets to Nigeria

Boko Haram: US senators oppose sale of fighter jets to Nigeria

— 13th June 2017

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi

United States of America Senators, Cory Booker and Rand Paul, have opposed sale of American fighter jets, to aid Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram.

The senators said Nigeria must first investigate cases of alleged human rights abuses in the North East before sealing a deal to buy the fighter jets from the US.

In February, Amnesty International accused the Nigerian Army of violating human rights and committing war crimes in its fight against Boko Haram.

In its 2015 annual report, AI highlighted several cases of torture by security agencies, excessive use of force, non-abolition of death penalty, gagging of freedom of expression, violation of court orders. The organisation also noted what the government has done to protect citizens’ rights from abuse, in a report presented by AI Country Director, Mohammed Kaura Ibrahim, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Regardless, in a June 8, 2017 letter, addressed to the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson,  Booker and Paul expressed concern that Nigeria’s acquisition of these aircraft would “spur unrest and violence, particularly in the North Eastern part of the country.”

They also added that if the aircraft are sold without any indication of Nigeria’s commitment to the protection of human rights, it would go contrary to the US security objectives.

While citing the Shi’ites “massacre” allegedly carried out by the Nigerian army and the accidental Rann bombing by the Nigerian airforce, they said there were allegations of corruption, abuse, and misconduct in the military.

Booker was part of a bipartisan group of senators that voted to block a weapons sale to Saudi Arabia “because of concerns over the country’s targeting of Yemen civilians.”

“We request that before you approve this sale, you brief us on the steps Nigeria has taken to investigate and hold accountable those that have committed human rights abuses. We believe the security threats Nigeria is facing are very real, but that a sale of this nature, and at this time, is ill-advised,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter.

“Boko Haram – a 5,000 to 10,000 strong insurgent force with ties to the Islamic State – will not be defeated through expanded air power alone.

“At the same time, there continues to be additional allegations of corruption, abuse, and misconduct throughout the Nigerian military. While some soldiers have been released or retired, there has yet to be any real or meaningful accountability for the systemic challenges that have plagued Nigeria’s security forces for decades.

“Without addressing these problems at an institutional level, reform is merely cosmetic and will only perpetuate long-standing patterns of abuse, which could serve as propaganda for Boko Haram and other insurgent groups seeking to discredit the Nigerian government.

“We are concerned that the decision to proceed with this sale will empower the government to backtrack even further on its commitments to human rights, accountability, and upholding international humanitarian law, which in turn could spur greater unrest and violence, particularly in the north-eastern part of the country.

“Accordingly, we strongly urge you to reconsider your decision to sell A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to Nigeria without any meaningful reform or any clear safeguards in place. Instead, we recommend you make clear to Abuja that the sale of these aircraft can proceed only if there is positive and measurable progress on reforming the security institutions.”

Two months ago, Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump’s administration had agreed to sell 12 fighter jets to Nigeria at $600 million.

Quoting some officials, the newspaper said congress was expected to receive formal notification of the deal within weeks.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram: US senators oppose sale of fighter jets to Nigeria

— 13th June 2017

By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi United States of America Senators, Cory Booker and Rand Paul, have opposed sale of American fighter jets, to aid Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram. The senators said Nigeria must first investigate cases of alleged human rights abuses in the North East before sealing a deal to buy the fighter jets from the US….

Share

  • Recalled judges: You lied on Justice Ademola, AGF fires NJC

    — 13th June 2017

    •Insists there’s valid appeal against judge From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The war of attrition between the National Judicial Council (NJC) and the Executive over the recall of some suspended Judges by the Council continued yesterday with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) hitting back at the Council for…

    Share

  • The Sun sues EFCC over invasion of premises

    — 13th June 2017

    … Accuses commission of embarking on self-help From Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Lukman Olabiyi The Sun Publishing Limited has asked the Abuja division of the  Court of Appeal for an order restraining the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or its agents, servants, officers or anybody, howsoever, from further attempting to seal off its premises…

    Share

  • Why we did it -EFCC

    — 13th June 2017

    From James Ojo, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended yesterday’s invasion of the headquarters of The Sun Publishing Ltd, claiming it was a routine visit. The commission said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, that the invasion was to assess the status of the assets of the company,…

    Share

  • EFCC under fire over The Sun invasion

    — 13th June 2017

    From Ndubuisi orji, Abuja, Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti and Magnus Eze, Abuja The anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has come under fire over yesterday’s invasion of the corporate headquarters of The Sun Publishing Limited.     During the over one-hour siege, gun-totting goons from the EFFC, who claimed to be acting…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share