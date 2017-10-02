The Sun News
Boko Haram: US gives Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad $54m aid

— 2nd October 2017

The United States of America has released $54 million, in addition to humanitarian assistance to Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and other countries devastated by Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa violence.
US Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Thomas Shannon, announced this at a symposium tagged ‘Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects for Advancing Durable Peace,” organised by the US Institute of Peace, in Washington, DC.
Shannon said the US government’s humanitarian assistance to the countries affected by Boko Haram violence totalled about $700 million, since 2015.
“On security issues, Nigeria is an important leader and partner in the Lake Chad Basin, collaborating with its neighbours, to defeat the scourge of Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa.
“The United States supports this and other efforts to bring security and stability to citizens affected by violence.
“At the United Nations last week, the US government announced $54 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the Lake Chad region, bringing the total to almost $700 million over the past two years.”
Shannon added that while humanitarian support is an immediate necessity, it cannot be a long-term solution.
“When Nigeria’s northern governors came to this institution, in late 2016, the clear consensus was that addressing the war and poverty-plaguing North East Nigeria required robust initiatives for education, reconciliation and political inclusion.
“I am pleased the working group is bringing together your collective years of experience as spiritual leaders, military commanders, journalists, election officials, human rights advocates and educators to develop strategies to address these enduring challenges. The United States is proud to be your partner in these vital efforts.
“Your work, to defuse conflicts over a range of issues, from elections, to land use, inspires us all,” Shannon added.
The envoy recalled his bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on the sidelines of the 72nd UN General Assembly and said they had robust engagements about the Boko Haram crisis and other pressing issues.
“My meeting with the foreign affairs minister, last week, was a great opportunity to learn more about what else the Nigerian government is trying to accomplish on the security front.
“It is clear to me that Nigeria is well aware that the fight against terrorism will be won, not only by the military’s conduct on the battlefield, but, also, by its conduct off the field.
“Nigeria understands that human rights abuses and impunity tarnish its international reputation, undermine the trust of its citizens, impede counter-terrorism efforts, and ultimately hinder our ability to fully partner with Nigeria.”

 

 

 

