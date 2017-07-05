The Sun News
Senate calls for security measures at Maiduguri varsity

— 5th July 2017
In order to avert and end suicide bombings by Boko Haram insurgents on the University of Maiduguri, the Senate has urged the federal government to quickly intervene and put in place serious security measures to restore peace in the institution and host community.
The Senate mandated the relevant security agencies to submit to it a comprehensive plan of action to contain, maintain and assure the constant security in the area.
The university has come under six suicide bomb blasts between January and June this year which claimed the life of no fewer than 19 students and staff of the institution.
However, the Senate said it is disturbed by the rising insecurity at the university because the institution is one of the foremost citadels of learning in the country.
The Senate resolve came yesterday through a motion raised by Senator Baba Kaka Bashir (Borno Central) and co-sponsored by 43 Senators, tagged the urgent need to avoid the imminent disruption of full academic activities and closure of the University of Maiduguri due to rising insecurity occasioned by the spate of suicide bomb attacks.
Bashir averred  that in recent times, the Boko Haram insurgents have adopted the tactics of unbridled suicide bombings targeted at the institution with the view of bringing the university to its knees. He said the attacks are more occurring due to the vast expanse of land the university sits on without effective fencing of the perimeters of the complex.
Senators Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), Barau Jibrin (Kano North) and Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan said the motion is apt, concurring that the Minister of education through TETFUND should take further measures to revamp the security infrastructure by immediately fencing the institution.
Senate President Bukola Saraki while ruling on the motion noted that the university has been the symbol of the country’s victory against Boko Haram and insisted that government must, with every urgency, ensure sanity and protection to enhance peace and development.
(Source: Leadership)
