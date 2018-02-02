The Sun News
Home / National / Boko Haram: Reps divided over $1bn insurgency fund

Boko Haram: Reps divided over $1bn insurgency fund

— 2nd February 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Members of the House of Representatives were divided, yesterday, over a motion to deduct 13 percent derivation from the $1 billion approved for the fight against insurgency and general security in the country.

The bill, introduced by Ken Chikere, from Rivers State, seeks to ensure that the 13 percent derivation is given to oil-producing states in the country.

The $1 billion is to be withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account(ECA), to sustain  the war against Boko Haram insurgency.

The National Council of States approved the withdrawal at its meeting last December.

While some lawmakers argued that the 13 per cent derivation should be deducted and paid to the Niger Delta States, others thought otherwise.

Leading debate on the motion, Chikere said the 13 per cent derivation payable to oil-producing states has not been deducted and paid to them and contended that in the  interest of equity and fair play, as well as adherence to section 162(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the 13 per cent derivation fund should be deducted from the $1billion and paid to the oil-producing states.

“If the 13 per cent derivation fund is not deducted from the $1billion and paid to the oil-producing states, it would amount to double contribution from the said states and also a breach of Section 162(2) of the 1999 Constitution…” the lawmaker argued.

In his contribution, Shehu Garuba said in as much as he understands the reason behind the motion, he does not agree that 13 per cent of the approved sum should be paid to the states.

However, there was a twist in the  debate when Henry Archibong rsised a counter order.

Relying on Order 8(2) of the House rules, Archibong queried if the  money has been appropriated by the National Assembly and added stated that it is also important for the House to find out which of the tiers of government  is g

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd February 2018 at 6:01 am
    Reply

    There is nothing call Boko Haram in this territory of the natives. Fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria are the only criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Natives of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, are fighting war of the same purpose against the enemy- fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

