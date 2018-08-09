– The Sun News
Home / Columns / Why Boko Haram persist (2)
BOKO HARAM

Why Boko Haram persist (2)

— 9th August 2018

A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization.

Ben Okezie

In the early part of 2001, which was the formative year of the sect popularly known as Boko Haram, it was no secret that all the major security agencies, government officials at all levels in the state, including the ordinary citizens in Maiduguri, Borno State were fully aware of the religious and humanitarian activities of one Mallam Muhammed Yusuf the originator of the sect that has become like a loosed cannon, known as Boko Haram.

The sect was formed based on the tripod of humanity, which till date many political, religious or leaders of radical groups, still use to win the soul of their converts.

These are religion that is described as the “opium” of the people, the use of food item as welfare and a caring disposition. These were the tools used by Muhammed Yusuf when he set up a caring center to provide spiritual and physical welfare for homeless and jobless youths in his mosque that was situated around the Railway quarters inside the metropolitan area of Maiduguri.

Mallam Yusuf was a very popular and rich cleric who had contacts with other Islamic countries that frequently provided him with financial aide.

His status grew in lips and bounds that politicians were soliciting for his assistance during campaigns and elections.

READ ALSO: Benefits of polling to elections in Nigeria

The resultant effect of the Boko Haram build-up ought to have been a lesson to everyone; the security, government and members of the public, unfortunately, every unfolding events today are pointing to the fact that we have not learnt any lesson despite all the glaring pains inflicted on families and public structures.

Today, it becomes very unfortunate that even as internally displaced (IDP) residents in Borno and other affected areas in the North East, many of them still speak glowingly about Boko Haram, no wonder the military recently called on residents of the North East to detest and abhor every activities of the sect. They were also urged to report any recognised member of the sect to the nearest security agency.

 READ ALSO: Over 5,000 Zamfara IDPs now back home – Army

Historically, the country has witnessed similar incidents where religious leaders build up fanatical groups that later became a pain to both the government, security agencies and innocent members of the society.

The case of Mataisine

A group known as Maitasine sprang up under the leadership of a Cameroonian religious leader based in Kano called Muhammed Maria. The group stretched its tentacles and also tested the combative will of the police. Many died but he group was later subdued and the country security agencies went to sleep thinking that since the mother snake was killed, there was no need destroying the baby snake in the womb. Nigeria security did not pay serious attention to foreign radical religious preachers and their associates. For instance, Muhammed Maria hails from the Cameroun, his fierce preaching never caught the attention of our intelligence community, he blossomed and recruited thousands of misguided youths and those roaming the streets. It is baffling that the intelligence and security agencies never updated their knowledge of the evolving nature of religious radicalism in the country. For a country that has been beaten severally to still allow the grouping and formation of many other dangerous groups like those of El-Zakzaky's Islamic Movement and Mohammed Yusuf leader of Boko Haram speaks volume of the competence of the security agencies shouldered with the arduous responsibility of our internal security. Apart from the above listed noticeable societal flaws, the second tripod stand that comprises the government, security and members of the public.

READ ALSO: Kaduna court frees 100 El-Zakzaky followers

In truth, both the police and the Directorate of Security Service (DSS) are major agencies of government that are attracts informations used as intelligence by government and its security agencies. Unfortunately the sharing process of these intelligence among security agencies often create bad blood.

When the office of the security adviser to the president was created, the position was occupied by a retired Inspector General of Police. The reason being that police the world over are more abreast with both the national and internal security of the country. A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram, has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization. Their bizarre attitude most time suggest gross incompetence. How do we explain all the bombings since the emergence of Boko Haram in the country? How many of such bombings were stopped before they exploded by the intelligence community.

The military recent moves to distribute medical items is commendable as such are what many Nigerians need to augment their low standard of living. Other efforts needed is for the government to address the rising level of poverty in the country. It is such ridiculous situation that fanatical leaders seize to capture the attention of the poor. While the government provide the necessary tools to provide jobs for the growing army of jobless youths that are said to be over 50 millions. Not until members of the public especially, those in the communities are well enlightened so that whenever they see or hear about anything that can cause security hitches, such should be reported to the nearest nearest security office. This needs more dissemination in the schools, public and and religious places.

**************************************************

Order from above ?

The security impunity phrase “Order from above” has been with Nigerians since the military era. It is usually used by security personnels on an operational duty, when acts of impunity are being displayed by armed uniformed men.

Most often, it is used to cover up the identity of those who actually gave the instruction, or ordered the men to carry out such action. The use of the phrase became more noticeable among the mobile arm of the Nigeria Police the military and Naval ratings.

As it is said: “ Every day for the thief and one day is for the owner”. It is also said that “ One Day, Monkey shall go to the market without returning”. So, during the week, the notorious DSS, known for invading democratic institutions, went haywire again, by invading the National Assembly and preventing legislators to assemble. In other developed countries , it is very rare to find their security agencies invade their house of assembly.

Such brazen undemocratic act by our security agencies especially the police and of recent the Directorate of state security (DSS), is a slap on our democracy . The Vice President , who is a professor of Law, fully understands the implications of the invasion and he hastily did the needful by sacking the head of the DSS, Mr. Lawan Musa Daura. His sack would probably end the era of impunity known as “ Order from above”.

