Boko-Haram: NAF trains 332 pilots to combat terrorists, militants, others

The Nigerian Air Force(NAF), said it trained a total of 332, pilots in 2016, to combat activities of insurgents, militants and other miscreants disturbing the peace of the country.

Chief of Air Staff(CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, who made this known at a media briefing said 101, of the pilots were trained abroad while the remaining 131, were trained locally.

Abubakar, who said the training of more pilots has become necessary because of the current security challenges ravaging some parts of the country, said this is the first time the NAF, was embarking on such a huge number of training for pilots since its inception.

He said that with more pilots in the NAF, the service would be able to respond swiftly to any threats that may arise in any part of the country at short notice.

Aside the training of the 332, pilots, the CAS, also said the NAF, trained one thousand engineers/technicians both locally and abroad.

The NAF, chief while noting that training activities in the service cut across all trades where over 4,868, were trained, noted that the service concentrated more on training of pilots, engineers and technicians because of the dearth of these categories of professionals in the NAF.

He said with more pilots, engineers and technicians in the NAF, the counter insurgency war in the north east, in 2017, would no doubt resume a new dimension that would see to the end of terrorism in the country in the shortest possible time.