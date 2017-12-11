The Sun News
Latest
11th December 2017 - Boko Haram: NAF re-strategizes with new commanders, fighter jets
11th December 2017 - Kalu’s daughter weds this month
11th December 2017 - EFCC recovers over N2b stolen funds in Rivers
11th December 2017 - Lagos begins demolition of structures at Pen Cinema
11th December 2017 - Election of Uche Secondus new dawn – Niger PDP
11th December 2017 - Don’t speak or act for Ogoni, MOSOP warns
11th December 2017 - Ambode presents N1.046tr 2018 budget to Assembly
11th December 2017 - Man bags 10-yrs imprisonment for drug trafficking
11th December 2017 - Zimbabwe signs post-Mugabe $153m Chinese loan
11th December 2017 - Exclusive: China’s Sinopec to sell Nigeria investment
Home / Cover / National / Boko Haram: NAF re-strategizes with new commanders, fighter jets

Boko Haram: NAF re-strategizes with new commanders, fighter jets

— 11th December 2017

 

 

From Molly Kilete, and Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of new Air Task Force Commander for “Lafia Dole” in the ongoing country insurgency operations in the north east.

Similarly, the NAF has appointed three Divisional Air Liaison Officers (DALO) for the 3, 7 and 8, Armourer Divisions of the Nigerian Army in the Northeast to ensure a better coordination of air efforts with ground operations.

The Chief of Air Staff,(CAS), Air Marshall Abubakar Sadiq, who made this known at the opening of the fourth Quarterly CAS Conference in Abuja, also said the NAF has injected five additional combat helicopters to boost its operations and end the terrorism war in the shortest possible time.

Abubakar said the appointment of the new commander and Liaison Officers is to inject new ideas and boost communications and intelligence gathering towards “a better coordination of air efforts with ground operations.”

The NAF, chief, while noting that the NAF is restrategizing to further limit the possibility of gaps in the terrorism war, said the NAF has equally trained some of its Regiment personnel as additional Special Forces and deployed them to the Northeast for operations alongside other surface forces.

He also said for the first time in the history of the NAF, a female pilot, is on her way to the United States Air Force for training as a fighter pilot, having graduated as the best pilot during training at the 401 Flying Training School, in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the conference is aimed at appraising progress made so far in the service and as well obtain fresh ideas from bottom to the top to move the NAF forward and enjoined the participants comprising Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and Field Commanders to be frank in their contributions, identify challenges and proffer ways of moving the NAF forward.

The NAF chief while listing the achievement of the service said: “The NAF had activated additional platforms which had been deployed for operations in the Northeast. For example, one Bell 412 Helicopter had been activated while work on the second one would be completed before the end of the month.

“One Mi-35P Helicopter is being reactivated and should be ready for operation by January 2018 ending. The overhauled engines needed for the reactivation had already arrived in Nigeria. The reactivation is done locally to further build the capacity of NAF technical personnel and also save cost. So, foreign technical experts had been invited to execute the project in conjunction with NAF engineers and technicians.

“Total of five combat helicopters are added to the NAF counterinsurgency efforts.The Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of C-130H Aircraft had commenced in Lagos. Also going on locally by foreign technical experts with NAF personnel for capacity building. Similarly, the Service life of C-130H aircraft NAF 913 has been successfully extended. The efforts are to boost the strategic and operational airlift capability of the NAF.

 

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram: NAF re-strategizes with new commanders, fighter jets

— 11th December 2017

    From Molly Kilete, and Okwe Obi, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the appointment of new Air Task Force Commander for “Lafia Dole” in the ongoing country insurgency operations in the north east. Similarly, the NAF has appointed three Divisional Air Liaison Officers (DALO) for the 3, 7 and 8, Armourer…

  • EFCC recovers over N2b stolen funds in Rivers

    — 11th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has recovered over N2 billion stolen funds in Rivers State within the year. The Commission made disclosed this, on Monday, in Port Harcourt, during a walk against corruption in commemoration of the United Nation’s Anti-Corruption Day. Speaking after addressing traders and…

  • Lagos begins demolition of structures at Pen Cinema

    — 11th December 2017

    From: Bunmi Ogunyale The Lagos State Government, on Monday, commenced the demolition of structures in Agege Pen Cinema for the construction of a flyover. A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said they had since been served quit notice by the state government. Several buildings which includes eateries, banks were been pull down. Security operatives were, however,…

  • Election of Uche Secondus new dawn – Niger PDP

    — 11th December 2017

    From: JOHN ADAMS, MINNA The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described last Saturday election of Chief Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the party as the beginning of a new dawn for the party. The party also said the election of Secondus was “the end of imposition and impunity…

  • Don’t speak or act for Ogoni, MOSOP warns

    — 11th December 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has declared that it is the only legitimate pan-Ogoni organisation recognised by the citizens to speak and  act on its behalf. The MOSOP’s warning was on the heels of  a recent  advertorial credited to a group called Ken Saro Wiwa…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share