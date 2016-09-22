The Sun News
22nd September 2016 - NDDC: Agenda for Ndoma-Egba
22nd September 2016 - Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria
22nd September 2016 - Zuckerberg and the power of ideas
22nd September 2016 - Dogara, others should resign
22nd September 2016 - Rising cases of mental disorder in Nigeria
22nd September 2016 - Sack Adeosun, Udoma now –Ekweremadu
22nd September 2016 - Recession: Sanusi backs sale of assets
22nd September 2016 - World Pension Summit: PenCom DG excited at  Nigeria’s prospects
22nd September 2016 - Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda
22nd September 2016 - CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria
Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda

— 22nd September 2016

Police seek review of armament policy for PFM, CTU

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Boko Haram is the world’s most lethal terrorist group, US-based 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative and Stefanus Foundation, both humanitarian organisations, have said.
The organisations said this to a group of journalists as they spoke about the challenges the victims of terrorism face in Nigeria.
“Global Terrorism index shows that Boko Haram is the world’s most lethal terrorist group, followed by ISIS, while Al-Qaeda ranks third and the Fulani militants, mostly in the middle belt, rank fourth,” Mark Lipdo, Executive Director of the Stefanus Foundation, said.
He said 14.8 million Nigerians were directly hit by the crisis in the North-East. Lipdo also said 1,500 schools in the region have been closed, 611 teachers dead and 19,000 others displaced, with 950,000 children forced to stay out of schools, 2,000 abducted and 10,000 boys forced to join Boko Haram.
“14.8 million Nigerians from north-east are directly impacted by the crisis. Officially, there are 2.2 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs),” Lipdo said.
“Unofficially, there are five to seven million IDPs. About 2.5 million, comprising children under the age of five, pregnant women and nursing mothers are in need of special assistance.”
Vice President of the 21st Wilberforce Initiative, Elijah Brown said Nigeria has the third-highest number of IDPs in Africa, and the seventh in the world.
He lamented the menace of herdsmen in the North-Central and called for quick intervention.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police has called on the Federal Government to review the armament policies of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), to enable it meet the contemporary security challenges in the country.
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Idris Kpotun, who made the call at a meeting with commanders of PMF, Counter Terrorism Unit and Special Protection Unit, in Abuja, said the review became necessary in view of the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists, kidnapping, militancy, cattle rustling and other violent crimes bedeviling the nation.
Idris said reviewing the armament policies would enable men of the PMF and CTU, carry weapons like General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), Anti-Tank (AT) and other medium range armament to meet global standard and place them above the normal conventional police unit and below the reach of the military.
He said with these calibre of weapons, men of the PMF and CTU would be able to provide the necessary security for the citizens and tackle the enemies of the state such as “the terrorists operating with GPMG, IEDs and Anti-Tank weapons.
“Taking the above scenario into consideration, the Nigeria Police may seek to consider Section 26, of the police regulations to see to the review of armament policies of the Police Mobile Force and Counter Terrorism Unit, in line with police regulations of 1968.
He said the force has concluded arrangement to withdraw all mobile police personnel working as body guards to highly placed persons and replaced them with men of the CTU, who, he said, are currently undergoing reorganisation and restructuring.
“These units will, henceforth, be structured in accordance with their responsibilities”
“Therefore, in line with these responsibilities, it will be against force policy to deploy MPF personnel to guard individuals or fragment their personnel into smaller units, as such is the case presently,” he warned.

Uche Atuma

Sack Adeosun, Udoma now –Ekweremadu

— 22nd September 2016

Dogara to Buhari: Address National Assembly From Kemi Yesufu and Fred Itua, Abuja Reviewing the state of the nation as it affects the economy, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu yesterday advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remove Budget and National Planning Minister, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma and Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

    Recession: Sanusi backs sale of assets

    — 22nd September 2016

    …Kano Emir, experts support CBN on 14% interest rate By Omodele Adigun Immediate Past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has thrown his weight behind the sale of government assets to enable it pull the economy out of recession.

    World Pension Summit: PenCom DG excited at  Nigeria's prospects

— 22nd September 2016

    — 22nd September 2016

    The Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, said that the World Pension Summit Africa Special that will kick off in Abuja next week will deepen the discussion around ensuring that pension funds are invested in the real sector for visible and measurable impact on the economy, while boosting retirement benefits.

    Boko Haram ‘more lethal’ than ISIS, Al-Qaeda

    — 22nd September 2016

    Police seek review of armament policy for PFM, CTU From Molly Kilete, Abuja Boko Haram is the world's most lethal terrorist group, US-based 21st Century Wilberforce Initiative and Stefanus Foundation, both humanitarian organisations, have said.

    CAN calls for 3-day fasting, prayers for Nigeria

— 22nd September 2016

    — 22nd September 2016

    Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for three-day fasting and prayer session for the nation in commemoration of its 56th Independence anniversary coming up on October 1. Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.

    Again, Imo militants, Niger Delta Avengers  surrender arms

— 22nd September 2016

    — 22nd September 2016

    Forty-Eight hours to the expiration of the deadline given to the remnants of the Niger-Delta Avengers fighting in the Oil Producing Areas of  Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta, a leading Commander of the Militants, General Felix Omereji Wednesday, September 21, 2016 Surrendered with his fighters and embraced peace.

    Reps in rowdy session over moves to suspend Jibrin

— 22nd September 2016

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Kemi Yesufu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives was, yesterday, thrown into a rowdy session over moves to suspend former chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin.

    New Oba of Benin for coronation October 20

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Tony  Osauzo, Benin The planning committee for the coronation of Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa, Edaiken N'Uselu as the new Oba of Benin, yesterday, announced a shift in the date of the coronation from September 26 to October 20, 2016.

    IPOB: Police keep aerial surveillance of Anambra 

— 22nd September 2016 

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia Ahead of the planned total shut down of the south eastern states tomorrow by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)  and the gradual resurgence of crime in the zone, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in-charge of Zone 9,

    Most wanted kidnap suspect nabbed in Anambra

    — 22nd September 2016

    From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha Operatives of a private security outfit, Yufuso Security Agency have arrested and handed over to the police, a most wanted kidnapper, Anthony Ucheka popularly known as Onugbu (Bitterleaf)

