Home / National / Boko Haram: Military probes Easter Day attack in Maiduguri

Boko Haram: Military probes Easter Day attack in Maiduguri

— 4th April 2018

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Military has inaugurated a four-man committee to probe the circumstances that led to the Easter Day multiple attacks on communities near Maiduguri, capital of Borno State, by Boko Haram, which killed more than 20 people and left 83 wounded.

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, who inaugurated the committee at the operation’s headquarters, Maimamlari Barracks, yesterday, said the panel is expected to unravel the circumstances surrounding Boko Haram’s attempts to invade Maiduguri, invasion and attacks on three villages last Sunday.

He also said the committee will liaise with the state government, residents of the communities and other stakeholders for the purpose of ascertaining the circumstances that led to the deadly attack by the insurgents.  

“The committee will sit, visit the location and speak with the locals as well as government body to unravel what happened and to ensure that such occurrence does not happen again. The committee will sit for three days after which they will submit their report. There is also need for people to be calm and careful when ever blast or attack occures, rather than rushing out which at times make the casualties of attacks high,” Nicholas said.

